Trend Meter – Multicurrency Trend Power Analyzer

Trend Meter is a multicurrency Forex trend indicator for MT4 designed to analyze trend strength and trend direction in real time.

It combines multiple timeframes, currency pairs, and internal trend signals into a compact, color-coded trend display.

Trend Meter is a lightweight indicator that provides a clear overview of market conditions without delay.

It analyzes several timeframes, multiple currency pairs, and different internal trend signals, summarizing them in a compact and easy-to-read “trend traffic-light” layout.

Suitable for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders.

Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, Trend Meter helps identify:

Whether a trend is present or absent

Trend strength

Trend direction (BUY or SELL)

Multiple confirmed trend signals

Fully adjustable colors, sizes, and on-chart positions

🔍 Main Features

✔ Trend Analysis (Trend Meter 1, 2 and 3)

The indicator consists of three independent trend modules:

Trend Meter 1

→ uses lighter trend colors (light green / light red)

→ reacts early to trend changes (early entry) Trend Meter 2

→ main trend logic (green = BUY / red = SELL)

→ medium sensitivity

→ ideal for scalping & intraday trading Trend Meter 3

→ strongest filtering

→ shows only clear, confirmed trends (for safer entries)

All three meters can be used together or individually.

The trader immediately sees how many meters align → stronger confirmation.

📊 Multitimeframe & Multicurrency

Works simultaneously across multiple timeframes

Supports all MT4/MT5 symbols

No delay, no repaint

Extremely low CPU usage

🎨 Fully Customizable

Each Trend Meter can be individually adjusted:

Colors

Width

Height

Spacing

Chart position

Font size

Signal intensity

Multi-TF filters

The user can change everything through the Inputs — no coding required.

🔥 Why Traders Love This Indicator

Does not open trades automatically → 100% control remains with the trader

Very clear: trend visible at a single glance

No confusing lines, no messy charts

Only clean signals: BUY , SELL , SIDEWAYS / NO TREND

Compatible with all strategies:

✔ Scalping

✔ Day trading

✔ Trend following

✔ Hedging

✔ Grid trading

📦 What’s New in This Release?

Fully restructured code

3 independent trend meters

Much faster reaction speed

Improved color logic

All inputs labeled and explained

All values fully adjustable by the user

💡 Recommendation

Use Trend Meter 1 + 2 for entry signals,

Use Trend Meter 3 as a filter,

And only trade when all three meters align → highest accuracy.

📁 No Repaints – Stable & Robust

The Trend Meter has been completely rebuilt from scratch and is: