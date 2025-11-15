Trend Meter

Trend Meter – Multicurrency Trend Power Analyzer

Trend Meter is a multicurrency Forex trend indicator for MT4 designed to analyze trend strength and trend direction in real time.
It combines multiple timeframes, currency pairs, and internal trend signals into a compact, color-coded trend display.

Trend Meter is a lightweight indicator that provides a clear overview of market conditions without delay.
It analyzes several timeframes, multiple currency pairs, and different internal trend signals, summarizing them in a compact and easy-to-read “trend traffic-light” layout.

Suitable for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders.
Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, Trend Meter helps identify:

  • Whether a trend is present or absent

  • Trend strength

  • Trend direction (BUY or SELL)

  • Multiple confirmed trend signals

  • Fully adjustable colors, sizes, and on-chart positions

🔍 Main Features

Trend Analysis (Trend Meter 1, 2 and 3)

The indicator consists of three independent trend modules:

  1. Trend Meter 1
    → uses lighter trend colors (light green / light red)
    → reacts early to trend changes (early entry)

  2. Trend Meter 2
    → main trend logic (green = BUY / red = SELL)
    → medium sensitivity
    → ideal for scalping & intraday trading

  3. Trend Meter 3
    → strongest filtering
    → shows only clear, confirmed trends (for safer entries)

All three meters can be used together or individually.
The trader immediately sees how many meters align → stronger confirmation.

📊 Multitimeframe & Multicurrency

  • Works simultaneously across multiple timeframes

  • Supports all MT4/MT5 symbols

  • No delay, no repaint

  • Extremely low CPU usage

🎨 Fully Customizable

Each Trend Meter can be individually adjusted:

  • Colors

  • Width

  • Height

  • Spacing

  • Chart position

  • Font size

  • Signal intensity

  • Multi-TF filters

The user can change everything through the Inputs — no coding required.

🔥 Why Traders Love This Indicator

  • Does not open trades automatically → 100% control remains with the trader

  • Very clear: trend visible at a single glance

  • No confusing lines, no messy charts

  • Only clean signals: BUY, SELL, SIDEWAYS / NO TREND

  • Compatible with all strategies:
    ✔ Scalping
    ✔ Day trading
    ✔ Trend following
    ✔ Hedging
    ✔ Grid trading

📦 What’s New in This Release?

  • Fully restructured code

  • 3 independent trend meters

  • Much faster reaction speed

  • Improved color logic

  • All inputs labeled and explained

  • All values fully adjustable by the user

💡 Recommendation

Use Trend Meter 1 + 2 for entry signals,
Use Trend Meter 3 as a filter,
And only trade when all three meters align → highest accuracy.

📁 No Repaints – Stable & Robust

The Trend Meter has been completely rebuilt from scratch and is:

  • robust

  • fast

  • lightweight

  • secure

  • stable in both backtests and live trading


Reviews 1
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
705
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.11.23 18:34 
 

I've been using the indicator for two days now and I must say I'm very surprised by its accuracy. I use the indicator on a 1-minute timeframe and set the settings to a 5-minute timeframe. This works very well for me, and I've already earned back the cost of the indicator. The developer is also very helpful. I came up with an idea, and it's already planned for the next update. Thank you for this excellent indicator.

edit 24-11-25: i use it now in cobination with the Apollo Forex Breath system from Oleg. this combination is killing the market.

................................................after last update stronger tool .this is a must have for evey serious trader

More from author
BOS Liquidity Sweep
Mahmud Hisso
Indicators
Detects BOS and liquidity sweeps using market structure indicator logic to highlight potential smart money reversals. BOS Liquidity Sweep – Market Structure Indicator BOS Liquidity Sweep is a technical market structure indicator designed to visualize liquidity sweeps and break of structure (BOS) concepts directly on the chart. The indicator focuses on price action behavior , helping traders understand where liquidity is taken and how price reacts afterward, without providing automated trade exe
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
Experts
MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Automatischer MT4 Scalping Expert Advisor für Gold (XAUUSD) , XAUUSD M1 Trading , Gold Scalping EA , Microtrend Scalping , Tick Momentum Trading , Pullback Entry System , Trailing Stop Expert Advisor , Gold Hedging Scalper , Low Risk Gold EA , MT4 Expert Advisor für Gold Trading . Empfohlener Einsatzbereich • Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD) • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute) • Minimales Startkapital: ab 300 € • Empfohlenes Startkapital: ab 500 € • Maximal offe
Mahmud Hisso
282
Reply from developer Mahmud Hisso 2025.11.23 19:08
Thank you very much for your detailed and positive review!
I’m happy to hear that the Trend Meter works so well for you and that you already earned back the cost. The idea you suggested is already planned for the next update —
Version 1.1 will be released next week, and of course you will be able to download it for free. If you need anything or have more ideas, feel free to contact me anytime.
Thank you again for your trust and support! 🙏
