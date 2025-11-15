Trend Meter
- Indicators
- Mahmud Hisso
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 November 2025
- Activations: 5
Trend Meter – Multicurrency Trend Power Analyzer
Trend Meter is a multicurrency Forex trend indicator for MT4 designed to analyze trend strength and trend direction in real time.
It combines multiple timeframes, currency pairs, and internal trend signals into a compact, color-coded trend display.
Trend Meter is a lightweight indicator that provides a clear overview of market conditions without delay.
It analyzes several timeframes, multiple currency pairs, and different internal trend signals, summarizing them in a compact and easy-to-read “trend traffic-light” layout.
Suitable for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders.
Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, Trend Meter helps identify:
-
Whether a trend is present or absent
-
Trend strength
-
Trend direction (BUY or SELL)
-
Multiple confirmed trend signals
-
Fully adjustable colors, sizes, and on-chart positions
🔍 Main Features
✔ Trend Analysis (Trend Meter 1, 2 and 3)
The indicator consists of three independent trend modules:
-
Trend Meter 1
→ uses lighter trend colors (light green / light red)
→ reacts early to trend changes (early entry)
-
Trend Meter 2
→ main trend logic (green = BUY / red = SELL)
→ medium sensitivity
→ ideal for scalping & intraday trading
-
Trend Meter 3
→ strongest filtering
→ shows only clear, confirmed trends (for safer entries)
All three meters can be used together or individually.
The trader immediately sees how many meters align → stronger confirmation.
📊 Multitimeframe & Multicurrency
-
Works simultaneously across multiple timeframes
-
Supports all MT4/MT5 symbols
-
No delay, no repaint
-
Extremely low CPU usage
🎨 Fully Customizable
Each Trend Meter can be individually adjusted:
-
Colors
-
Width
-
Height
-
Spacing
-
Chart position
-
Font size
-
Signal intensity
-
Multi-TF filters
The user can change everything through the Inputs — no coding required.
🔥 Why Traders Love This Indicator
-
Does not open trades automatically → 100% control remains with the trader
-
Very clear: trend visible at a single glance
-
No confusing lines, no messy charts
-
Only clean signals: BUY, SELL, SIDEWAYS / NO TREND
-
Compatible with all strategies:
✔ Scalping
✔ Day trading
✔ Trend following
✔ Hedging
✔ Grid trading
📦 What’s New in This Release?
-
Fully restructured code
-
3 independent trend meters
-
Much faster reaction speed
-
Improved color logic
-
All inputs labeled and explained
-
All values fully adjustable by the user
💡 Recommendation
Use Trend Meter 1 + 2 for entry signals,
Use Trend Meter 3 as a filter,
And only trade when all three meters align → highest accuracy.
📁 No Repaints – Stable & Robust
The Trend Meter has been completely rebuilt from scratch and is:
-
robust
-
fast
-
lightweight
-
secure
-
stable in both backtests and live trading
I've been using the indicator for two days now and I must say I'm very surprised by its accuracy. I use the indicator on a 1-minute timeframe and set the settings to a 5-minute timeframe. This works very well for me, and I've already earned back the cost of the indicator. The developer is also very helpful. I came up with an idea, and it's already planned for the next update. Thank you for this excellent indicator.
edit 24-11-25: i use it now in cobination with the Apollo Forex Breath system from Oleg. this combination is killing the market.
................................................after last update stronger tool .this is a must have for evey serious trader