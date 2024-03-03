We present you an indicator that not only improves the visual aspect of the chart, but also gives it a lively, dynamic character. Our indicator is a combination of one or more Moving Average (MA) indicators, which constantly change their color, creating an interesting and colorful look.





This product is a graphical solution, so it is difficult to describe what it does in text, it is easier to see by downloading it, besides the product is free.

This indicator is suitable for bloggers who want to create a beautiful picture of a chart for video editing or traders who want to make their chart lively and colorful.





The color palette of MA lines changes like a rainbow or changes randomly (depends on the set parameters). MA indicators line up independently saving between each other Step in the parameter "MA period" thus creating a beautiful picture.





The indicator also has the ability to constantly change the MA period, which allows you to create the effect of liveliness and dynamism on the chart.





Thank you for your attention.

With good wishes.



