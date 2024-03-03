SpectorMA

5
  • Indicators
  • Sergii Krasnyi
    Sergii Krasnyi

    Sergii Krasnyi

    5 (8)
    Dear ladies and gentlemen, members of the stock market, Greetings.
    My name is Sergey Krasny, and I have been involved in trading and programming for more than ten years.
    My path in studying this field started in 2011, and I realized my first custom project in 2013.
    9 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.40
  • Updated: 25 March 2024
We present you an indicator that not only improves the visual aspect of the chart, but also gives it a lively, dynamic character. Our indicator is a combination of one or more Moving Average (MA) indicators, which constantly change their color, creating an interesting and colorful look.

This product is a graphical solution, so it is difficult to describe what it does in text, it is easier to see by downloading it, besides the product is free.
This indicator is suitable for bloggers who want to create a beautiful picture of a chart for video editing or traders who want to make their chart lively and colorful.

The color palette of MA lines changes like a rainbow or changes randomly (depends on the set parameters). MA indicators line up independently saving between each other Step in the parameter "MA period" thus creating a beautiful picture.

The indicator also has the ability to constantly change the MA period, which allows you to create the effect of liveliness and dynamism on the chart. 

Thank you for your attention.
With good wishes.


Reviews 4
Abraham Correa
4755
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 05:52 
 

Straight up respect for the upload of the indicator.

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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This indicator is designed for convenient and quick creation of screenshots of charts in the trading terminal. It greatly simplifies the process of saving charts to a certain directory, providing a convenient interface with a button on the chart, which is activated by a single click. The main functions of the indicator are: Automatic creation of a chart screenshot when the button is pressed. Possibility to select a directory for saving screenshots. Customizable prefix to distinguish screensho
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Ma Siou
45
Ma Siou 2025.01.10 11:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergii Krasnyi
2771
Reply from developer Sergii Krasnyi 2025.01.10 11:56
Thank you so much for your kind words! We truly appreciate knowing that you’re satisfied with our work. Feedback like this inspires us to do even better. We look forward to working with you again!
Maxim Bazuev
321
Maxim Bazuev 2024.09.20 08:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergii Krasnyi
2771
Reply from developer Sergii Krasnyi 2025.01.10 11:54
Благодарю Вас за отзыв.
rodnaya
236
rodnaya 2024.08.20 11:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergii Krasnyi
2771
Reply from developer Sergii Krasnyi 2024.08.20 12:44
Спасибо за отзыв). Мне очень приятно)
Abraham Correa
4755
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 05:52 
 

Straight up respect for the upload of the indicator.

Sergii Krasnyi
2771
Reply from developer Sergii Krasnyi 2024.06.26 11:06
Thank you for the review, Abraham. It's my pleasure.
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