Rich Dad Scalper EA
- Experts
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Biswarup BanerjeeHello, I'm Biswarup, a 32-year-old MQL4 and MQL5 development specialist with a proven track record of excellence. With over 150 products spanning various categories and over 300 client projects successfully delivered across multiple platforms, I am dedicated to providing high-quality trading
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 20
Description
Rich dad is scalping bot which works based on multiple trend following indicators settings which is used by many professional traders. It works on the principle of trade accumulation and profit banking system.Once Ea gets the singal for buy and sells it keep on accumulating them bases on some risk calculation.
Once the stoploss or profit hits based on risk calculation it will bank profit or cut the losses. It uses the the martingale principle but it is upto the trade if he want to use the both without martingale.
It has some very good setup without martingale as well.So far it is a very safe scalper.It is has been tested on Eurusd 1 min chart.
Features
Risk based lot calculation
Bank Profit and Cut Loss
Precise Entry and accumulation
Martingale
Time Filter