Rich Dad Scalper EA

Description

Rich dad is scalping bot which works based on multiple trend following indicators settings which is used by many professional traders. It works on the principle of trade accumulation and profit banking system.Once Ea gets the singal for buy and sells it keep on accumulating them bases on some risk calculation.

Once the stoploss or profit hits based on risk calculation it will bank profit or cut the losses. It uses the the martingale principle but it is upto the trade if he want to use the both without martingale.

It has some very good setup without martingale as well.So far it is a very safe scalper.It is has been tested on Eurusd 1 min chart.


Features

Risk based lot calculation

Bank Profit and Cut Loss

Precise Entry and accumulation

Martingale 

Time Filter

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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Introducing SuperTrend MT5, a cutting-edge indicator designed to help traders identify market trends with precision. Whether you are a forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trader, this powerful tool provides clear buy and sell signals, enabling you to make informed decisions and maximize your trading success. With SuperTrend MT5, you gain a significant edge in your trading strategy. Users have reported enhanced accuracy in trend detection, allowing them to time their entries and exits effective
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Introducing the Brilliant Reversals MT5, an advanced trading indicator designed to identify potential trend reversal points in the market. This powerful tool is ideal for traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by accurately pinpointing critical moments for entering or exiting trades. The Brilliant Reversals MT5 leverages sophisticated algorithms to deliver precise signals, helping traders capitalize on market volatility. With its non-repainting nature, this indicator ensures th
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
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Introducing the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5, a powerful automated trading solution tailored for traders seeking to leverage moving average crossovers to enhance their trading performance. This expert advisor is ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to streamline their trading process and capitalize on market trends efficiently. With its sophisticated algorithms, the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 ensures precise entry and exit points, allowing traders to navigate market fluctu
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
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Introducing the EA HedgeTradeManager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor designed to automate hedging strategies, providing traders with a reliable tool to manage adverse price movements. This EA is perfect for both novice traders exploring hedging techniques and experienced professionals looking to enhance their trading setups. With its sophisticated risk management features, the EA HedgeTradeManager MT5 stands out by significantly reducing potential drawdowns and allowing for flexible lot sizing. T
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SuperTrend Alert
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Introducing SuperTrend MT4, a cutting-edge indicator designed to help traders identify market trends with precision. Whether you are a forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trader, this powerful tool provides clear buy and sell signals, enabling you to make informed decisions and maximize your trading success. With SuperTrend MT4, you gain a significant edge in your trading strategy. Users have reported enhanced accuracy in trend detection, allowing them to time their entries and exits effective
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Grid Trade Manager MT5
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Introducing the EA GridTradeManager MT4, a powerful trading expert advisor designed to optimize your grid trading strategies on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This tool is perfect for both novice and experienced traders looking to automate the placement and management of grid orders, capitalizing on market fluctuations effectively. Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Backtest and Set Files
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Higher High and Lows
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The Higher High and Lower Low Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 users who seek to enhance their price action trading strategies. This tool utilizes fractal analysis to effectively identify key swing points and trend-defining patterns, making it an invaluable asset for traders across various markets including forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. This indicator offers significant advantages by accurately confirming uptrends and downtrends through visual signals
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Introducing the Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency by automating the management of your stop-loss levels. Perfect for both novice and experienced traders, this EA ensures that your profits are maximized while minimizing risk through dynamic adjustments to breakeven and trailing stop settings. With the Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5, traders can enjoy the significant advantages of optimized trade management, allowing for better prof
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Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
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Introducing the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy by automatically managing and securing your profits on MetaTrader 5. This tool is ideal for both novice and professional traders, offering a robust solution for dynamic profit locking in various trading environments. With the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, users experience significant advantages such as improved profit retention during favorable market conditions and reduced manual monit
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Double Top And Bottom Indicator
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DPO Histogram MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to display the Detrended Price Oscillator as a histogram. This powerful tool assists traders in identifying cyclical price movements and potential trend changes, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders alike. With its real-time alerts and user-friendly interface, DPO Histogram MT4 enables traders to react swiftly to market shifts, enhancing their trading strategies. By providing clear visual signals, this indicator helps
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Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
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Introducing the Consecutive Candle MT5, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy by identifying streaks of bullish or bearish candles. This tool is perfect for traders in the forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets, providing clear signals and alerts to help you make informed decisions. With its ability to deliver timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals, the Consecutive Candle MT5 is praised for its accuracy and ease of use. Many traders have
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Close Manager MT5
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Introducing the Ea CloseManager MT5, a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify and automate the trade closure process. This powerful tool benefits both manual and automated trading strategies by providing precise control over exit criteria, making it ideal for traders across various levels of expertise. With the Ea CloseManager MT5, users experience significant time savings in trade management and improved risk control. Traders utilizing this EA report enh
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ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
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The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis. This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for trad
Keltner Channel Indicator Alert
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Enhance your trading experience with the Keltner Channel MT5, a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify market volatility and potential trend reversals. This tool is ideal for both novice and expert traders looking to refine their strategies across various assets. The Keltner Channel MT5 utilizes Exponential Moving Averages and Average True Range to create dynamic price bands that assist in spotting breakouts and assessing market trends. By providing clear visual signals and alerts,
Balance Martingale MT5
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Introducing the Balanced Martingale EA MT5, a sophisticated trading solution designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor utilizes a unique martingale and reverse martingale strategy, enabling traders to capitalize on daily trends effectively. With its advanced algorithms, the Balanced Martingale EA MT5 provides traders with a competitive edge by managing trades intelligently, maximizing profits while minimizing risks. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
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Unlock the potential of your trading strategy with the Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5, an innovative indicator designed to provide traders with precise trend analysis and dynamic support and resistance levels. Ideal for forex, commodities, and cryptocurrency traders, this tool enhances decision-making and accuracy in identifying market reversals and trend continuations. The Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5 stands out by utilizing advanced Gaussian kernel smoothing to create adaptive envelope bands tha
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SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to efficiently monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Supertrend strategy. Ideal for traders seeking to capitalize on trend-based strategies, this tool provides comprehensive trend analysis and signals to enhance trading decisions. This indicator offers unparalleled advantages such as real-time trend monitoring and alert systems, making it easier for traders to identify profitable entry and exit poin
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Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 is a robust utility designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, aimed at enhancing the trading experience for both novice and experienced traders. By offering an intuitive interface and powerful features, it helps users manage trades more efficiently and with greater accuracy. This utility streamlines trading tasks, enabling users to focus on strategy rather than manual processes. With features like one-click trading and customizable alerts, traders can quickly respond to mar
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Fibonacci Alert MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to help traders identify key Fibonacci levels in real-time. By providing timely alerts when price approaches or breaks these critical levels, it empowers traders to make informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders, as it simplifies the complex task of tracking Fibonacci levels while offering essential notifications to prevent missed trading opportunitie
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Introducing the RSI Divergence MT4, a powerful indicator designed to identify trend reversals by analyzing the relationship between price movements and the RSI (Relative Strength Index). Perfect for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process, this tool offers insights into potential buy and sell signals based on divergence patterns. With its ability to detect both bullish and bearish divergences, the RSI Divergence MT4 empowers traders to spot weakening trends and optimize exit str
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Day and Week Separator
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Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Day and Week Separator MT5, a powerful indicator designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines. This tool is perfect for traders looking to navigate the complexities of different broker time zones, providing clarity and precision in their chart analysis. By clearly marking trading sessions and transitions between days and weeks, the Day and Week Separator MT5 significantly improves traders' ability to plan and execute their strategies. Us
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Introducing the STC MT4, an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze market trends and cycles effectively, making it an essential tool for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points based on cyclical price movements and momentum shifts. The STC MT4 offers significant advantages by delivering timely signals that help traders navigate volatile markets. This in
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Volume Oscilator Indicator
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Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
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STM Trade Panel
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Introducing the STM Trade Panel MT4, an essential utility designed specifically for traders using MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool simplifies trade execution and management, providing a streamlined experience for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading efficiency. The STM Trade Panel MT4 offers key advantages such as one-click order placement and customizable trade settings, ensuring that users can respond quickly to market changes. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, a
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Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
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Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
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Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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