PipFinite Strength Meter MT5
- Indicators
-
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
Ꝏ PipFinite
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 2 June 2025
- Activations: 5
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak?
Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels!
This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability.
Features
- Universal compatibility to different trading systems
- Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels
- Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves
- Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure
- Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish pressure
- Level 2 (Moderate) - We can look to enter trades with confirmation
- Moderate Bullish - Evident sign of bullish pressure
- Moderate Bearish - Evident sign of bearish pressure
- Level 3 (Strong) - Stronger direction. We can look to enter trades with less confirmation
- Strong Bullish - Higher probability and confirmed bullish pressure
- Strong Bearish - Higher probability and confirmed bearish pressure
- Level 4 (Impulsive/Exhaustive) - Take CAUTION, it required further analysis since price can go either way
- Impulsive/Exhaustive Bullish - Extremely bullish. Can indicate 2 scenarios
- Strong bullish breakout. A sign of a strong uptrend. Recommended to ENTER buy/long positions
- Climactic move in uptrend, a sign of bearish reversal. Recommended to EXIT long/buy positions
- Impulsive/Exhaustive Bearish - Extremely bearish. Can indicate 2 scenarios
- Strong bearish breakout . A sign of strong downtrend. Recommended to ENTER sell/short positions
- Climactic move in downtrend, a sign of bullish reversal. Recommended to EXIT sell/short positions
- Strength Filter - Ideally used to confirm your trade setups
- Bullish & Bearish Level 1 - Avoid any signal from your system
- Bullish Level 2 & 3 - Only look for buy setups on your system
- Bearish Level 2 & 3 - Only look for sell setups on your system
- Bullish & Bearish Level 4 - Analyze which direction the market may go
- Never repaints
- Never backpaints
- Never recalculates
- Calculation fixed at "Close of the bar"
- Works in ALL pairs & Timeframes
- Compatible with Expert Advisor development
Video References
Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand
- Strength Levels Explained (Click Here)
- Application (Click Here)
- Improving Other Filters (Click Here)
I am satisfied with it. It is a great support for other indicators.