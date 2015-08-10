Trend Hunter
- Indicators
- Andrey Tatarinov
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 24 November 2023
- Activations: 15
Trend Hunter is a trend following Forex indicator. The indicator follows the trend steadily without changing the signal in case of inconsiderable trend line breakouts. The indicator never redraws. An entry signal appears after a bar is closed.
Trend Hunter is a fair indicator. Hover your mouse over the indicator signal to display the potential profit of the signal.
For trading with a short StopLoss, additional indicator signals are provided when moving along the trend.
Trend Hunter Scanner helps you assess the direction of the trend on other currency pairs and timeframes.
The indicator is controlled through a convenient panel located under the chart.
Latest news on the mql5-channel https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/TrendHunterIndicator
MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/16517
Options
- Alert - display a notification in the terminal
- EMail - send email notification
- Push - sending a push notification to a smartphone
- Style - indicator drawing style
- Scanner - enable the scanner of currency pairs
The problem is that trend changes like the wind. It's a good CCI based trend system. Nice programming too. Congrats. But one need more skills to win from the matket.