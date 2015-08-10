Trend Hunter is a trend following Forex indicator. The indicator follows the trend steadily without changing the signal in case of inconsiderable trend line breakouts. The indicator never redraws. An entry signal appears after a bar is closed.

Trend Hunter is a fair indicator. Hover your mouse over the indicator signal to display the potential profit of the signal.

For trading with a short StopLoss, additional indicator signals are provided when moving along the trend.

Trend Hunter Scanner helps you assess the direction of the trend on other currency pairs and timeframes.

The indicator is controlled through a convenient panel located under the chart.

Latest news on the mql5-channel https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/TrendHunterIndicator MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/16517

Options

Alert - display a notification in the terminal

display a notification in the terminal EMail - send email notification

send email notification Push - sending a push notification to a smartphone

sending a push notification to a smartphone Style - indicator drawing style

indicator drawing style Scanner - enable the scanner of currency pairs



