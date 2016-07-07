Triangles pattern

4

The indicator is designed for finding the "ascending" and "descending" triangle patterns on the chart, followed by the breakout of the triangle base. The indicator also determines the take profit and stop loss levels, in order to know when to exit the position. In my opinion, when using the "Confimed Break" mode, after a signal appears it is best to wait for a small rollback to the base of the triangle and open the position. But when using the "Live Break" or "Live Break with ReEntry" mode, it is better to enter the market as soon as a signal appears.

Live Break - a signal appears without waiting for breakout confirmation.

Live Break with ReEntry - if the signal was received before the confirmation of a triangle breakout and the price came back, i.e. breakout was not confirmed, then the indicator will notify about the next breakout.

Once 50% of the target is reached, the stop loss should be moved to breakeven.


Settings

  • Break_Mode=Confimed Break; - triangle breakout mode
  • Triangle_Min_3rd_Point=33; - The minimum height of the second top/bottom
  • Min_Percent_of_Break=5.0; - Minimum breakout as a percentage of the triangle height
  • Max_Percent_of_Break=30; - Maximum breakout percentage
  • Max_Percent_of_Break_by_Wick=50; - Maximum percentage of a breakout by candle wick
  • Max_Wick_Percent_of_Body=150; - Maximum size of a long wick of the candle relative to the body in percents
  • AlertON=true; - On-screen notification about signal appearance
  • SoundON=true; - Sound notification about signal appearance
  • EmailON=true; - Email notification about signal appearance
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Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Colour bars
Siarhei Baranouski
Utilities
This is a simple utility for visual market analysis. Users can select trading day and time. Bullish candles located within the necessary time interval are shown in green, while bearish ones - in red. Candles outside of the trading time interval are shown in gray and dark gray. Parameters Trade_Time = "00:00-00:00" - enter trading time. TradeSunday - trade on Sunday. TradeMonday  - trade on Monday. TradeTuesday  - trade on Tuesday. TradeWednesday  - trade on Wednesday. TradeThursday  - trade on
FREE
Angle of MA
Siarhei Baranouski
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator calculates the inclination angle of the Moving Average and displays the result on the screen. Users can select the start and end points to measure the inclination of the MA. It is also possible to set the angle value, and if the inclination angle exceeds the specified value, the indicator will play a sound alert and display a message on the screen. Configurations Left_Shift_of_MA=1; - Shift of the MA to calculate the inclination angle (start point) Right_Shift_of_MA=0; - Shift of
BiB Channel
Siarhei Baranouski
5 (1)
Indicators
The main objective of the indicator is an accurate forecast of short-term trends. A rising channel is usually broken downwards and replaced with a falling one when confirmed by tick volumes, while a falling one is usually broken upwards and replaced with a rising one again when confirmed by tick volumes. Sometimes, upward and downward channels are replaced with flats. A channel width and duration are defined by the market situation and market phase (bullish or bearish). In our case, tick volumes
Pin Bar Detector with Filters
Siarhei Baranouski
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator finds the Pin bars on the chart, perhaps, the most powerful Price Action pattern. The indicator has additional filters, and the user can: specify all parameters of the pin bar size as a percentage of the total candle size (minimum length of the large wick, maximum values of the short wick and body size). set the number of fractals for the last N bars, the Pin bar is based on, i.e. define the support/resistance levels. specify the required number of bearish/bullish bars before the P
Trend Helper
Siarhei Baranouski
Indicators
The indicator should be used to confirm your trade system, it is not an independent thing for trading, you need to remember this. The indicator is as simple to use as possible and is based on the classic trend definition: 1. Each subsequent maximum is higher than the previous one for the uptrend. 2. Each subsequent low is lower than the previous one for a downtrend. 3. The trend changes when the last high / low breaks through. The indicator is MTF, i.e. if you are working on M30, you can choos
Harmonic patterns with table
Siarhei Baranouski
Indicators
This indicator searches harmonic patterns on different TFs, and can track patterns in real time on all TFs for seted symbols. High and Low points for patterns defined by Bill Williams method, not by Zigzag or Fractals, it's more clear signals. Important input parameters: Where patterns search   : "Current symbol" - searches patterns on the current symbol; "Seted symbols" - indicator creates table with seted symbols. Allowable percent of deviation   : percent of deviation from perfect pattern Sym
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Jun Ito
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Jun Ito 2025.09.19 23:22 
 

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.06.01 02:43 
 

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