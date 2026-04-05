"Scalping saham" is a unique, turnkey scalping trading system. It shows the trader when and where to open and close trades. Scalping trading is one of the most effective, but at the same time, the most complex trading systems. Therefore, if you don’t have your own strategy yet, you’d better take a ready-made scalping strategy and work with it. The scalping strategy of this indicator is to determine the direction of the trend with high accuracy, then determine the price reversal points and give the trader accurate recommendations for trading. To analyze the market, this scalper uses not only technical Forex indicators, but also the price. Forex scalping strategies do not differ much from stock scalping strategies, so this indicator can be used both in stock trading and currency trading. "Scalping saham" - also suitable for minute trading. You can install the indicator on the 1 minute MT4 chart and trade according to its signals. "Scalping saham" is a simple scalper. It does not require additional settings. All you need is just to place it on the Metatrader4 (MT4) terminal chart and it will immediately start analyzing the market. Also "Scalping saham" can be used to build a fully automatic scalping EA. For this, the indicator has a clipboard.





Benefits of "Scalping Saham":

does not redraw its values. analyzes the market automatically complete trading system shows the trader where to open and close orders gives a lot of useful market information. scalping day trading you can create an adviser for forex scalping can be used for minute trading best currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, GOLD, SILVER, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY, EURCHF. Same with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. recommended timeframes M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4.

Indicator settings: