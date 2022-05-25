LT HiLo Activator brings to your chart the renowned trend-following methodology created by the respected trader Robert Krausz. It is an essential technical tool for capturing large market moves and avoiding trades against the prevailing market trend.

Practical, objective, and instantly readable, the HiLo works like a directional support and resistance “staircase,” making it easier to define your entry, exit, and capital protection points.





⭐ How to Apply It in Practice

■ Uptrend (Dynamic Support): The indicator line is plotted below the candles, serving as an excellent technical zone for positioning and trailing your Buy Stop Loss.

■ Downtrend (Dynamic Resistance): The indicator is drawn above price, signaling weakness and helping protect your short positions.

■ Cycle Reversal: When price crosses and closes beyond the HiLo line, the indicator “flips” sides, pointing to the possible beginning of a new trend.





⭐ Key Indicator Features

■ Objective Configuration: With just a few clicks, you can calibrate the indicator by adjusting only its base Period, making it easily adaptable from fast scalping on shorter timeframes to position trading.

■ Alerts at the Exact Moment: Configure notifications via on-screen pop-up, mobile push notifications, or email. You are automatically alerted as soon as a trend crossover occurs, without needing to keep watching the screen.

■ Visual Signals on the Chart: Option to enable Buy/Sell arrows on the screen with adjustable vertical distance, in points, as soon as a new trend is activated.

■ Anti-Noise Protection: Configurable candle-based “delay” system to validate the breakout and avoid premature entries.

■ Multi-language Support: Smart language system with official support for multiple languages directly in the settings.





A true classic of technical analysis, fully optimized for the strict performance standards of MetaTrader 5.

Make excellent use of it in your trading!