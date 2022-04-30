Triple Supertrend Buy Sell

Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument.

Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price.

USAGE THIS INDICATOR

If the closing prices are above Supertrend Line, there is a Bullish sentiment at that moment. The opposite is a Bearish sentiment.
Three green lines - Strong Bullish sentiment.
Three red lines - Bearish sentiment.

For BUY :

- Three green lines and price above EMA (200)

- Stop Loss below last supertrend red line.

For SELL:

- Three red lines and price bellow EMA (200)

- Stop Loss above last supertrend green line.


Some traders use the Supertrend Line as a Stop Loss boundary.


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Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. USAGE THIS INDICATOR If the closing prices are above Supertrend Line, there is a Bullish sentiment at that moment. The opposite is a Bearish sentiment. Three green lines - Strong Bullish sentiment. Three red lines - Bearish sentiment. For BUY : - Three green lines and price a
ALFA Multi Indicator
Ryszard Kadow
Utilities
EMA - The   exponential moving average (EMA) is one of the most commonly utilized forex trading tools. Traders use the EMA overlay on their trading charts to determine entry and exit points of a trade based on where the price action sits on the EMA. If it is high, the trader may consider a sale or short sale, and conversely if it is low, a buy. SSL -  Known as the SSL, the   S emaphore   S ignal   L evel channel chart alert is an indicator that combines moving averages to provide you with a cle
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Supertrend MTF Status with Alerts
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Supertrend   indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. You can use the second my indicator: You will see 3 supertrends and EMA 200 lines on the screen. Working with my product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80692
Robot Rsi Ema Mfi
Ryszard Kadow
Experts
Robot usage: RSI, EMA, MFI to open trade.  RSI — Relative Strength Index — is an indicator created by Welles Wilder. The main objective for this indicator is to measure the strength of an instrument now against its history. To do it, the indicator compares price changes of up days to down days. The RSI indicator is a momentum as it shows the velocity of the upward or downward market movement, is an oscillator as it is bounded and oscillates between 0 and 100 level, and is a leading indicator as
Multicolor moving average
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Multicolor moving average (8x). Define period, color, line width. Set period =0  to off  moving average. The moving average (MA) indicator is one of the most used technical indicators for forex traders. It's   a formula used to calculate the averages of a market's movements over a longer time period (usually weeks or months rather than days) to identify trends , which is vital for a good forex trading strategy.
London Open Session Breakout EA
Ryszard Kadow
Experts
London Open Session Breakout Expert Advisor Overview Grok EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader, optimized for trading breakouts during the London session. It identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing price ranges at the session's start and executes trades with precise risk management. The EA offers customizable settings, visual charting tools, and advanced features like break-even and partial close options, making it suitable for both novice and
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