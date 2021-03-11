Capital protector MT5

Closing of all orders when a certain profit or loss is reached. Remove any other Expert Advisor installed on a secondary chart when a certain profit or loss is reached. Send a notification to the mobile when a certain loss or profit is reached.

is an Expert Advisor who works based on the profit and loss of your account. Its functions include:

To configure the Expert Advisor you will only have to program the loss limit that you are willing to lose or the profit limit that you are willing to win. Once this is programmed, you only have to select the actions that you want the Expert Advisor to perform if the previously programmed conditions are met. Finally, you just have to press the accept button for the Expert Advisor to start working.

MT4 version







