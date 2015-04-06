KT London Breakout

First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day.

KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty.

It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can experiment with other pairs, but it is not advisable to use a different time frame.


Backtesting

This EA has provided impressive results in a series of backtesting performed using Ten years of historical data starting from 2009.03.27 to 2019.03.27. You can use the following set files to achieve a similar backtest.

Don't be afraid to try testing with different input parameters. Better results can be achieved by experimenting with various input settings.

Input Parameters

  • ----- Inputs that affects the trading strategy -----
  • GMT Offset:  Insert a GMT offset based on your broker's server time.
  • Draw Price Tags:  If true, EA will draw the price tags on the chart to facilitate the strategy speculation.
  • Price Tag Color:  Choose the color for price tags.

  • ----- Configure Trade Settings -----
  • Lot Size Method:  Use a fixed lot size or automated lot size based on the risk percentage per trade.
  • Risk Per Trade: ​Choose a risk percentage per trade.

  • ----- Exit Settings -----
  • Use Stop loss:  true|false
  • Stop loss Method:  Based on your selection, EA will set the stop loss using pips, volatility or high/low of the last closed bar.
  • Use Take Profit:  true|false
  • Take Profit Method:  Based on your selection, EA will set the take profit using pips, volatility or price range of the last closed bar.
  • Use SL Trailing:  true|false
  • SL Trailing Method:  Based on your selection, EA will set the trailing sl using pips, volatility or high/low of the last closed bar.

  • ----- Set the Filters -----
  • Trend Filter:  If true, EA will not execute the trades against the market trend.
  • Volatility Filter:  Based on the value of volatility coefficient, EA will not execute trades during extremely high or extremely low volatility.
  • Vortex Filter:  If true, trades will be executed only if they are in accordance with the bullish or bearish bias.
  • MMI Filter: ​The Market Meanness Index measures randomness in the market. If true, EA will not execute trades if the market is moving a random way.

  • ----- Miscellaneous Settings -----
  • Max Loss Protection:  If true, EA will stop trading after a fixed drawdown has occurred (say 30%).
  • Logging:  If true, EA will log all its operation under the journal and expert tab.
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
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KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal. The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction. Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slo
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
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