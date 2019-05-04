KT Support and Resistance Levels MT5

5

KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: Multi-Timeframe S&R, Smart Zones and Levels Dashboard for MetaTrader 4/5

Swing highs. Pivots. Order blocks. Previous highs and lows. Every trader marks the market a little differently, and the chart pays the price. Stack enough methods on one screen and it stops being a map. It becomes noise.

KT Auto Support Resistance Levels fixes that. It scans the monthly, weekly, daily, and your current timeframe at once, then draws the levels that actually matter directly onto your MetaTrader chart, automatically. When the chart gets crowded, one click merges everything into clean Smart Zones. And a live panel always shows the nearest levels above and below price, so you are never hunting around.

Think of it as a chart analyst that never gets tired of marking levels.

What it does for you

  • Finds and draws levels from multiple proven sources: swings, pivots, previous-period prices, and order block midpoints, across every timeframe.
  • Merges nearby levels into clean Smart Zones whenever you want a simpler chart.
  • Keeps a live panel showing the three nearest levels above price and the three nearest below.
  • Tells you how old each level is and how often price has actually respected it.
  • Alerts you the moment price reaches a level or zone you care about.

What it deliberately does not do

It does not open, close, or manage trades. It does not fire buy or sell signals. It does not claim to predict the market, and it will never promise you a reversal.

None of that is a limitation. A level is a decision area, not a crystal ball, and this tool is honest about that. Your trading plan and risk management stay yours, which is exactly how a tool like this should work.

Five kinds of level, one clean map

Each source answers a slightly different question about the market, and the indicator draws all of them automatically. No external ZigZag, fractal, or pivot indicators required.

Swing highs and lows: The real turning points in price, the same levels most traders draw by eye, marked for you automatically.

Pivots: Classic daily, weekly, and monthly pivot ladders, labelled like Daily P, Daily R1, or Weekly R2. Classic is on by default, with Camarilla, Woodie, Fibonacci, and DeMark a click away.

Previous-period prices: Yesterday's, last week's, and last month's high, low, open, and close (PDH, PWL, PMC and more). Price returns to these more often than most traders expect.

Order block levels: A clean line at the midpoint of a meaningful order-block candle, labelled like Daily Bull OB or Weekly Bear OB. Reference prices, not shaded boxes, so the chart stays readable.

Fractal levels: Significant fractal turning points on your current timeframe, picking out the ones that carry weight rather than cluttering the chart with every minor pivot.

Read the weight in one glance

Bigger timeframe, bigger level. That is most of what you need to know:

Monthly levels are Super Strong, the heavyweight prices the whole market watches. Weekly levels are Strong, the structure that frames the week and beyond. Daily levels are Moderate, dependable references for intraday and swing trades. Your timeframe levels are Short-Term, the most reactive, sitting closest to live price.

Lower-timeframe levels hide automatically on higher-timeframe charts, so a monthly view stays calm instead of drowning in detail. Monthly levels are important enough to show everywhere.

Smart Zones: from a cluttered chart to a clear one

This is the part most worth understanding, because it changes how the whole chart feels. You are always looking at the same structure, just through one of two lenses.

In Levels view, every level is drawn as its own line. Perfect for studying a chart closely and seeing exactly where each price sits.

In Smart Zones view, the indicator takes all those individual levels, notices where several of them cluster close together, and draws them as a single clean band instead. It weighs each zone by timeframe, method, and how price has behaved there, keeps the strongest and most relevant, and quietly sets the rest aside. When a chart starts feeling busy, this is the switch that brings it back to calm.

Each Smart Zone packs a full read into one short line. For example:

Weekly R1 (4 levels) | 11 months | Chance of reversal 80%

Read left to right, that is a resistance zone anchored at the Weekly R1 price, built from four levels stacked close together, around eleven months old, where price has turned away about eighty percent of the times it has been tested. A lot of context in one glance.

And the zones hold their ground. They will not twitch or jump every time the chart recalculates, but they redraw when the structure genuinely shifts. So when a zone moves, you know something actually changed.

Switching is instant. Two buttons on the dashboard, Levels and Smart Zones, and your choice syncs across every open chart.

The dashboard: every level you need, at a glance

The dark panel in the corner is the tool's quick-glance view, and for a lot of traders it becomes the part they use most. At any moment it answers one question: where are the nearest levels around price right now?

It reads top to bottom. The three closest levels overhead, with R1 nearest to price. The live price in the middle. The three closest levels underneath, with S1 nearest to price. No drawing, no scrolling, no second-guessing.

Every row carries four quick reads:

  • Level: what the price level is and where it came from. 
  • Distance: how far price has to travel to reach it. 
  • Source: the method behind it, so you always know what you are looking at. 
  • Reversal chance: how often price has held there before, or Fresh if it has not been tested yet.

The panel always mirrors the chart. In Levels view it lists individual lines; in Smart Zones view it lists zones. And because the Levels and Smart Zones buttons live right here, this corner is also the fastest place to flip between the two views.

Know how every level has actually behaved

Most indicators draw a level and leave you guessing how much it matters. This one tells you. Behind the scenes it watches three things every time price meets a level: a touch (price comes back and reaches it), a hold (price reaches it and turns away), and a break (price pushes straight through).

From that, two simple reads appear on your levels and zones:

Reversal chance is how often a level has held out of all the times it has been touched, shown as a percentage. A higher number means price has tended to respect it.

Fresh means a level has not been tested yet in the history scanned. Do not read Fresh as weak. Untested levels can be some of the most reactive, precisely because no one has had the chance to trade through them yet.

Alongside those, age tells you how long a level has stood, such as eleven months. A level that has held for months usually deserves more respect than one that formed yesterday.

One thing to be clear about: reversal chance describes the past, not the future. An 80 percent level can still break on the very next touch. Use it to weigh your options, never as a promise.

Alerts that reach you, wherever you are

You do not have to sit and stare at the chart. The indicator can tap you on the shoulder the moment price reaches a level you care about, including the anchor line of a Smart Zone. It checks once on each new bar, so you get a clean signal rather than constant noise.

Pick whatever suits how you work: a sound from your terminal, an on-screen pop-up, an email to your inbox, or a push notification on the MetaTrader mobile app. Email and push need a one-time setup, and after that they just work.

Yours to tune, but ready out of the box

You can run the indicator perfectly well without touching a single setting. The defaults are chosen for everyday trading. When you are ready to make it yours, everything lives in the Inputs tab, sorted into tidy numbered groups so you are never hunting around.

Set Label Detail to Full when studying a chart, Compact for everyday use, or Minimal when you just want the lines. Switch pivot methods, toggle any level source on or off, adjust colors that adapt to light or dark charts, and decide whether you start in Levels or Smart Zones view. Chart feeling crowded? Three quick fixes: set labels to Minimal, turn on Smart Zones, or switch off a source you never use.

A simple way to use it, day to day

There is no single right way to use the tool, but if you are just getting started, this routine works well and takes only seconds.

Open your trading timeframe and glance at the dashboard. Now you know the nearest support and resistance without drawing a thing. Check their age and reversal chance, because the older, more-respected levels are the ones worth building a plan around. If the chart looks busy, flip to Smart Zones and let the clutter fall away. Plan your entry, stop, and target around those levels, then hand the decision back to your own rules and risk.

That is really the spirit of it. The tool keeps the chart organized and watches the levels for you, so your attention is free for the part that actually needs you: the trading decision.

Reviews 1
Turboshort
41
Turboshort 2026.07.13 12:24 
 

Yes we know that prices react at important levels.And this tool help me to mark them in the right way

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Shengzu Zhong
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Xin You Lin
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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KT CCI Divergence MT4
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
KT CCI Surfer MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT CCI Surfer uses a mean reversion trading strategy with a combination of extreme overbought/oversold zone detection using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Developed by Donald Lambert in 1980, CCI is a leading indicator that helps to identify the overbought/oversold region in the market without any lag. Obviously, not every overbought/oversold signal turns out into a price reversal. However, when combined with a well-planned mean reversion strategy, it produces excellent results. Recommend
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Turboshort
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Turboshort 2026.07.13 12:24 
 

Yes we know that prices react at important levels.And this tool help me to mark them in the right way

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Reply from developer Nitin Raj 2026.07.16 00:29
Thank you for your review. Glad to know that the product has been useful.
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