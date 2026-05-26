My Chart Generator

What if your chart adapted to the market instead of the clock?

 

THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES

 Instead of trying to find the best indicator that fits your timeframe chart, build a chart and find the most appropriate indicator.

 

My Chart Generator is a MetaTrader 5 background service that builds  live, fully historical three types of custom charts :1. Range/Volume Balanced chart, 2. Range/Volume Absorption chart and 3. Constant Volume chart from any symbol — Forex pairs, crypto, indices, commodities, or anything available in your MT5 terminal. Unlike time-based charts where every bar has an identical duration regardless of what the market is doing, a Range/Volume bar closes only when price has moved a minimum distance AND a minimum volume has been accumulated. The result is a chart whose rhythm is driven entirely by market activity: during quiet, low-participation periods bars compress and fewer signals fire; during active, high-conviction moves bars flow cleanly and structure becomes readable at a glance.

 To control it download the free indicator My Chart Control

RVH BALANCE CHART — ONE CLICK R/V CALIBRATION

The Balance Chart function analyses the bottleneck split of the current custom chart: what percentage of bars closed because the Range threshold was satisfied first (R%), the Volume threshold first (V%), or both simultaneously (S%). It then automatically adjusts Range and Volume across multiple passes until both dimensions contribute roughly equally — producing a chart where price movement and volume carry balanced weight in every bar. A balanced chart has a cleaner, more consistent rhythm and responds more reliably to indicator signals.


RVH ABSORPTION CHART — ONE CLICK R/V ABSORPTION  CALIBRATION

The Absorption Chart function creates a chart that focuses on areas that volume absorption occurs. 


CONSTANT VOLUME CHART — ONE CLICK CREATION

The Constant Volume Chart function creates a chart to equal volume per bar that can be adjusted according to your preference. 


IMPORTANT NOTE: HISTORY OF AVAILABLE TICK DATA DEPENDS ON YOUR BROKER


HOW IT WORKS

The Generator runs as a dedicated MT5 Service — a background process that stays alive independently of any chart. It reads the raw tick stream from your chosen source symbol, accumulates each tick into the current open bar, and closes that bar the moment both the Range threshold (minimum point movement) and the Volume threshold (minimum tick accumulation) are satisfied. The completed bar is written to an MT5 Custom Symbol, which then appears as a normal chart in your terminal — fully compatible with all indicators, expert advisors, and drawing tools.

When the Generator starts for the first time it seeds the custom chart with the full available tick history from a user-defined start date, so the historical portion of the chart is as meaningful and back-testable as the live portion. There is no artificial gap between history and live data.

 

SIX STYLE PRESETS — ONE CLICK TO CHANGE

 My Chart Generator has six built-in style presets that automatically calibrate Range and Volume from the symbol's own recent tick activity:

  — bars+  (like a Daily ): targets approximately one bar per one to two days. Maximum noise filtering for multi-session position trading.

— bars++  (like 4HR): targets approximately one bar per four hours. A well-rounded timeframe for position and swing traders.

— bars+++  (like 1HR): targets approximately one bar per hour. The recommended starting point for intraday directional trading.

— bars++++  (like 30min): targets approximately one bar per thirty minutes. Suited to breakout and momentum strategies.

— bars+++++  (like 5min): targets approximately one bar per five minutes. Fast, clean bars for active intraday scalping.

— bars++++++  (like 2min): targets approximately one bar per two minutes. Ultra-high frequency for tick-dense symbols such as major crypto pairs.

IMPORTANT NOTE: HISTORY OF AVAILABLE TICK DATA DEPENDS ON YOUR BROKER

  A Custom style is also available for traders who prefer to set Range and Volume manually.

 

PROFILE SCORING AND ADVISOR INTELLIGENCE

  The Generator is not just a bar builder — it is the intelligence layer of the My Chart ecosystem. It owns the Advisor brain, which analyses recent chart structure to detect the current market regime (trend impulse, pullback, range rotation, breakout expansion, absorption, compression, or chop) and recommends the optimal indicator profile. It also runs the full multi-pass profile scoring engine used by the Optimize for Indicator function, evaluating how cleanly a chosen indicator's signals align with the custom chart's bar structure.

 

Supported scoring profiles include: EMA/MA, EMA Cross, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, MFI, Bollinger Bands, Williams %R, CCI, ADX, ATR, OBV, Accumulation/Distribution, Weis Wave/Speed Index, Wave Absorption, Flat Absorption, and External Indicator (any custom MQL5 indicator with configurable signal buffers).

 

EXTERNAL INDICATOR SUPPORT

Connect any custom MQL5 indicator that publishes buy and sell signals to buffers to the Generator's scoring engine. Configure the signal buffer indices and buffer mode (single signed buffer or separate long/short buffers), and the Generator will score that indicator's behaviour across multiple R/V candidates during the Optimize for Indicator workflow — finding the exact bar construction settings that make your indicator perform at its best on that symbol.

 

CONTROLLED BY FREE MY CHART CONTROL INDICATOR https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178749

  The Generator has no on-chart UI. All interaction — changing style, adjusting R/V, triggering Balance Chart, Optimize, Deep Scan, and Find Indicator — is handled by the companion My Chart Control indicator, which must be attached to the custom chart. The two components communicate through MT5 Global Variables and are designed to run together as a single integrated system.

 

REQUIREMENTS

— MetaTrader 5 terminal, build 3000 or later.

— My Chart Control indicator (free indicator).

— Source symbol must be available with tick history in MT5 Market Watch.


To download the manual sign up for free on my site: www.tradethevolumewaves.com and download it from your profile menu under files

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Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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