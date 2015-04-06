MACD Divergence Seeker

KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator.

Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs.


What is the Divergence exactly?

As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making higher highs, and if the price is making lower lows, the macd should also be making lower lows. When this normal behavior is not followed, that means the price and macd are diverging from each other. There are two types of divergence:


Regular Divergence

  • Regular Bullish Divergence: When the price is making lower lows, but the macd is making higher lows.
  • Regular Bearish Divergence: When the price is making higher highs, but the macd is making lower highs.

Hidden Divergence

  • Hidden Bullish Divergence: If the price is making higher lows, but the macd is making lower lows. 
  • Hidden Bearish Divergence: If the price is making the lower highs, but the macd is making higher highs.

KT MACD Divergence Seeker Features

  • Combine the traditional macd divergence with advance strategies to generate alpha.
  • Trading with both trend continuation and trend reversals strategies for diversification. 
  • An ability to fine-tune the strategy using the inbuilt filters like session filter, trend filter, volatility filter, Vortex, and MMI.
  • Three steps partial closing to capture the available profit on table at the right moment.


EA Input Parameters

  • ----- Configure Trade Settings -----
  • Lot Size Method :  Fixed Lot Size | Auto Lot Size
  • Risk Per Trade : Risk percentage per trade.
  • ----- KT MACD Divergence Indicator Settings -----
  • Fast EMA : valid value between 12 and 26.
  • Slow EMA : valid value between 26 and 100.
  • Trade Regular Divergence : true|false
  • Trade Hidden Divergence : true|false​​
  • ----- Choose Exit Settings -----
  • Exit Trade After X Bars : Exit the trade after certain bars (0 = off)
  • Partial Close : No partial close | partial close by 1/2 | partial close by 1/3
  • Stoploss Method : No stoploss | Pips | Volatility
  • Take Profit Method : No Take Profit | Pips | Volatility
  • SL Trailing Method : No SL trailing | Pips | Volatility
  • ----- Set the Filters -----
  • Trading Session : All | Asian | London | New York | Asian-London | London-New York | New York-Asian
  • Trend Filter : true|false
  • Volatility Filter : true|false
  • Vortex Filter : true|false
  • MMI Filter : true|false
  • ----- Miscellaneous Settings -----
  • Max Loss Protection : true|false
  • Logging : true | false (EA logs all its operation in the journal tab)
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal. The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction. Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slo
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
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