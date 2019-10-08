KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4

KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a smoothed version of the standard Heiken Ashi. Moreover, it also plots buy/sell arrows on a trend change.
  • A buy arrow is plotted when it change to a bullish state from bearish state.
  • A sell arrow is plotted when it change to a bearish state from bullish state.
  • Mobile notifications, Email, Sound and Pop-up alerts included.

What exactly is Heiken Ashi Smoothed?

It filters out the false signals and noise in the standard Heiken Ashi. It applies the set of two moving averages to smooth the price information provided by the Heiken Ashi. If we ignore some lag, it can be used to find swing points and new emerging trend in the market. It provides an opportunity to see the price dynamics usually remains invisible to the human eye. Using the provided information, the traders can adjust their strategies accordingly.


Applications

This indicator can be implemented in a lot of markets like Forex, commodities, and equities. Below are the five primary uses that can be implemented to find the trade opportunities.
  • Blue candles with no lower shadow is a sign of a strong uptrend.
  • Red candles with no higher shadow is a sign of a strong downtrend.
  • A change in trend direction often occurs with a small candle body with large upper and bottom shadows.
