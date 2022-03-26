KT Volatility oscillator analyze the past and current market data with a mathematical formula to display the result in a form of an oscillator. The growing and deteriorating waves are equivalent to high and low volatility in the asset.

In a nutshell, volatility is simply a measurement of the price fluctuation of an asset over a certain period of time. Without volatility, there would not much movement in the market and traders would not be able to profit from the price movements.



Use of Volatility in Forex Market



Use of volatility in the Forex market can help you to trade more effectively and keep the expectation in check with the reality.

High Volatility

