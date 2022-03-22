Read Trend Direction Directly on the Chart

KT Trend Magic combines momentum and volatility into a color-coded line that follows price. The line gives you a continuous view of the active trend state and changes color when the calculated direction changes.

Green line: shows a bullish trend state.

shows a bullish trend state. Red line: shows a bearish trend state.

shows a bearish trend state. Color change: marks a new directional transition on the chart.

During a sustained move, the line can also serve as a dynamic chart reference for pullbacks and continuation. Compare each transition with current price action and your own entry rules.

Compare Signals Across Nine Timeframes

The multi-timeframe scanner displays a Bullish or Bearish Trend Magic reading for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN1. It lets you compare the active chart with shorter and longer timeframes without opening a separate chart for every period.

Use the scanner to see whether several timeframes point in the same direction or whether the active chart is moving against the broader trend context. The chart line provides the detailed local view, while the scanner provides the wider directional comparison.

Adjust the Trend Response

Trend Period controls the calculation window used to evaluate direction and momentum. Smoothing Coefficient controls how strongly the line filters short-term noise. Adjust these settings together to select a response that fits your symbol, timeframe and chart style.

History Bars sets how much past chart data is included in the calculation. A shorter history can reduce the amount of chart data processed when you do not need a long visual record.

Choose How New Signals Reach You

When the Trend Magic direction changes, the indicator can notify you through the channels that fit your monitoring workflow:

Pop-up alerts on the trading platform

Sound alerts with separate selectable files for bullish and bearish signals

Email alerts

Mobile push notifications

KT Trend Magic brings the active trend state, directional transitions and multi-timeframe comparison into one clear workflow that you can combine with your own confirmation and trade-management rules.