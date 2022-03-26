KT MA Crossover MT5
- KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 26 March 2022
- Activations: 10
KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal.
The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction.
- Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slow MA.
- Sell signal - when fast MA crosses below the slow MA.
Features
- Each MA property is fully customizable.
- It provides MFE value for each successive signal.
- A lightly coded indicator that consumes minimum resources.
- All of Metatrader's alerts included.
Disadvantages
Moving averages are lagging in nature. They are based heavily on historical data. Moving average crossovers can be a bit random and generates multiple false signals during the period of consolidation. Trader's discretion is required to successfully trade the MA crossover signals.
Input Parameters
- History Bars: Number of history bars for the signals calculation.
- ----- Choose the period and method to calculate fast and slow moving average -----
- Show Moving Averages: Show/Hide the moving averages on chart (crossover signals remains unaffected).
- Draw Profit Line: Show/Hide the MFE line.
- Alert Settings: self explanatory