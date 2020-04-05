Nano Shark

Nono Shark is a professional Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It operates by combining multiplea independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H12, W1, D1).

The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic focuses on identifying high-probability price action signals across various market structures. Nono Shark does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit with an advanced multi-level trailing stop system for Better Results.

Key Features

  • Multi-Strategy Architecture – Multiple independent strategies working simultaneously across short, medium, and long-term timeframes
  • Universal Error Prevention System – Advanced margin management with automatic lot reduction to prevent trade rejections
  • Intelligent Trailing Stop System – 5-level profit-locking mechanism that secures gains progressively
  • Market Hours Protection – Automatically detects market sessions and prevents trading during closed hours
  • Symbol Flexibility – Optimized for XAUUSD.
  • IST Special Logic – Unique counter-trend strategy for Asian session trading (XAUUSD only)
  • Spread Filter – Built-in protection against unfavorable trading conditions
  • Universal Risk Management – Configurable margin usage limits and account risk caps
  • Retry System – Automatic trade retry with intelligent error handling (3 attempts with 500ms delay)
  • Broker Friendly – Works with 4 or 5-digit brokers, ECN accounts, and supports FIFO compliance

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: Any (EA analyzes multiple timeframes automatically)
Leverage: Minimum 1:30
Deposit: Minimum $200
Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, EC Markets, Puprime, Eightcap, Pepperstone, FP Markets, FXOpen, Tickmill, FXPro

Lot Size Recommendations

  • $200 - $500 Balance: 0.01 lots
  • $501 - $1,000 Balance: 0.01 - 0.02 lots
  • $1,000+ Balance: 0.01 - 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account
  • For Prop Firms: Use 0.01 lots for every $5,000 balance

VPS and Continuous Operation (Important)

For optimal performance, the EA requires uninterrupted 24/7 operation. Some strategies track market conditions step-by-step across multiple timeframes. Restarting MT5 or the EA resets this internal memory, which can cause the EA to skip valid signals. Therefore, running the EA on a reliable VPS is strongly recommended.

Risk Management

  • Universal Margin Management – Built-in margin calculator with automatic lot reduction if insufficient funds
  • Max Margin Usage Control – Prevents over-leveraging with per-trade margin limits (default: 80%)
  • Spread Filter – Automatically blocks trades when spread exceeds safe thresholds
  • Market Hours Validation – Ensures trades only execute during active trading sessions
  • Stop Level Validation – Automatic SL/TP distance adjustment to meet broker requirements

Advanced Features

1. Universal Error Prevention System

The EA includes a comprehensive pre-flight check system that validates:

  • Account margin availability
  • Lot size normalization
  • Broker stop level requirements
  • Market open status
  • Total account risk exposure

If any validation fails, the EA automatically adjusts or skips the trade to prevent errors.

2. Intelligent Trailing Stop System

Each strategy features a 5-level trailing stop mechanism.

The system tracks peak profit and automatically adjusts stop losses to lock in gains while allowing further upside.

Why Choose Nono Shark?

Instead of relying on a single trading setup, this EA uses multiple independent perspectives of market structure across various timeframes. This diversification is part of its design, aiming to provide a steady, rule-based trading approach without emotional decision-making.

The Universal Error Prevention System ensures maximum reliability by validating every trade before execution, automatically adjusting lot sizes when needed, and preventing common errors like "market closed" or "insufficient margin."

The 5-level trailing stop system maximizes profit potential by allowing winners to run while systematically protecting gains at each milestone, ensuring you capture the maximum available profit from each successful trade.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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