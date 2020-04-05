Nano Shark

Nono Shark is a professional Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It operates by combining multiplea independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H12, W1, D1).

The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic focuses on identifying high-probability price action signals across various market structures. Nono Shark does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit with an advanced multi-level trailing stop system for Better Results.

Key Features

Multi-Strategy Architecture – Multiple independent strategies working simultaneously across short, medium, and long-term timeframes

– Multiple independent strategies working simultaneously across short, medium, and long-term timeframes Universal Error Prevention System – Advanced margin management with automatic lot reduction to prevent trade rejections

– Advanced margin management with automatic lot reduction to prevent trade rejections Intelligent Trailing Stop System – 5-level profit-locking mechanism that secures gains progressively

– 5-level profit-locking mechanism that secures gains progressively Market Hours Protection – Automatically detects market sessions and prevents trading during closed hours

– Automatically detects market sessions and prevents trading during closed hours Symbol Flexibility – Optimized for XAUUSD .

– Optimized for . IST Special Logic – Unique counter-trend strategy for Asian session trading (XAUUSD only)

– Unique counter-trend strategy for Asian session trading (XAUUSD only) Spread Filter – Built-in protection against unfavorable trading conditions

– Built-in protection against unfavorable trading conditions Universal Risk Management – Configurable margin usage limits and account risk caps

– Configurable margin usage limits and account risk caps Retry System – Automatic trade retry with intelligent error handling (3 attempts with 500ms delay)

– Automatic trade retry with intelligent error handling (3 attempts with 500ms delay) Broker Friendly – Works with 4 or 5-digit brokers, ECN accounts, and supports FIFO compliance

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Any (EA analyzes multiple timeframes automatically)

Leverage: Minimum 1:30

Deposit: Minimum $200

Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, EC Markets, Puprime, Eightcap, Pepperstone, FP Markets, FXOpen, Tickmill, FXPro

Lot Size Recommendations

$200 - $500 Balance: 0.01 lots

0.01 lots $501 - $1,000 Balance: 0.01 - 0.02 lots

0.01 - 0.02 lots $1,000+ Balance: 0.01 - 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account

0.01 - 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account For Prop Firms: Use 0.01 lots for every $5,000 balance

VPS and Continuous Operation (Important)

For optimal performance, the EA requires uninterrupted 24/7 operation. Some strategies track market conditions step-by-step across multiple timeframes. Restarting MT5 or the EA resets this internal memory, which can cause the EA to skip valid signals. Therefore, running the EA on a reliable VPS is strongly recommended.

Risk Management

Universal Margin Management – Built-in margin calculator with automatic lot reduction if insufficient funds

– Built-in margin calculator with automatic lot reduction if insufficient funds Max Margin Usage Control – Prevents over-leveraging with per-trade margin limits (default: 80%)

– Prevents over-leveraging with per-trade margin limits (default: 80%) Spread Filter – Automatically blocks trades when spread exceeds safe thresholds

– Automatically blocks trades when spread exceeds safe thresholds Market Hours Validation – Ensures trades only execute during active trading sessions

– Ensures trades only execute during active trading sessions Stop Level Validation – Automatic SL/TP distance adjustment to meet broker requirements

Advanced Features

1. Universal Error Prevention System

The EA includes a comprehensive pre-flight check system that validates:

Account margin availability

Lot size normalization

Broker stop level requirements

Market open status

Total account risk exposure

If any validation fails, the EA automatically adjusts or skips the trade to prevent errors.

2. Intelligent Trailing Stop System

Each strategy features a 5-level trailing stop mechanism.

The system tracks peak profit and automatically adjusts stop losses to lock in gains while allowing further upside.

Why Choose Nono Shark?

Instead of relying on a single trading setup, this EA uses multiple independent perspectives of market structure across various timeframes. This diversification is part of its design, aiming to provide a steady, rule-based trading approach without emotional decision-making.

The Universal Error Prevention System ensures maximum reliability by validating every trade before execution, automatically adjusting lot sizes when needed, and preventing common errors like "market closed" or "insufficient margin."

The 5-level trailing stop system maximizes profit potential by allowing winners to run while systematically protecting gains at each milestone, ensuring you capture the maximum available profit from each successful trade.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.