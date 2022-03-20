Advanced Bollinger Bands RSi MT5

[MT4 Version] [EA]

Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI MT5

Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI is an Indicator based on the functionalities of the Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA. The scope of this indicator is to provide a more affordable solution for users interested in the alerts coming out of the strategy but not in Autotrading. This strategy uses the Bollinger Bands indicator in combination with the RSI, the signal triggers only when both the BB and the RSI indicate at the same time overbought or oversold conditions. Both indicators make a great combination to anticipate big explosive moves. Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI grants the user with the posibity to use 3 different SL modes and 4 TP definitions. This high customization level allows the strategy to be adapted, not only to different risk profiles, but also to different pairs and timeframes. Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI show every entry triggered by the strategy. The EA takes care of the orders management.

Do you have a conservative risk profile? Set a fix SL based on price structure or defined by points and a TP based on the middle BB line or on a Risk to Reward ratio. 

It is ideal for trendy financial assets or for the final phase of a consolidation period.

Really easy to configure. Red arrows indicate sell signals, blue arrows indicate buy signals and the green circles TP zones.

The testing and optimization of the input parameters for the conditions of each user and broker are highly recommended to maximize results.

Some of the features of the Indicator are as follows:

  • Get notified when the signal is triggered
  • Save time
  • Highly customizable
  • AutoTrading available (Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA)
  • Functional on all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...)

Input parameters

Settings:

  • Enable Buys: Enable Buys
  • Enable Sells: Enable Sells
  • SL Mode
    • SL_None: No active SL
    • SL_structure: SL based in price structure
    • SL_points:  SL based on points
  • TP Mode
    • TP_BB_and_RSI_signal: Open positions are closed on new contrary signal
    • TP_BB_band: Open positions are closed when price crosses the opposite band of the BB indicator
    • TP_BB_middle_line:  Open positions are closed when price crosses the middle line of the BB indicator
    • TP_RRR: TP based on RRR
  • SL Points (if SL_points Mode): Points to set SL if SL_points is selected
  • RRR (if TP_RRR): RRR if TP_RRR mode is selected

RSI Settings: 

  • RSI Period
  • RSI OB: Overbought level
  • RSI OV: Oversould level

    BB Settings: 

    • BB Period
    • BB Mult
    • Price Source
    • MA type

    Notifications:

    • Activate Alerts: Enable signal alerts
    • Activate Notifications: Enable mobile phone notification

      Support and questions

      Do not hesitate to contact me for any questions and support

      Author

      Diego Arribas, private investor and speculator, automation engineer in the aerospace industry

      Recommended products
      Stormer RSI 2
      Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
      Experts
      This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
      Cyclone Intraday
      Mikhail Mitin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
      Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
      Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
      Experts
      Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
      Matrix Arrow EA MT5
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      5 (7)
      Experts
      Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
      Gold Beast Pro
      Marc Henning Hruschka
      Experts
      Gold Beast Pro MT5 Gold Beast Pro MT5 is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is built to operate fully automatically while maintaining stable trade execution and adaptive market behavior under different market conditions. Gold Beast Pro focuses on precision execution, intelligent market participation, and controlled risk management to provide a smooth and efficient automated trading experience. The system is optimized for trader
      Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
      Percival David
      Experts
      Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
      Little Swinger by RT
      Abdul Wahab
      Experts
      Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
      Wave Rider EA MT5
      Adam Hrncir
      4.83 (46)
      Experts
      Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
      Bolic Eagle EA
      Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
      Experts
      Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
      Manus Pro
      Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
      Experts
      MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
      Sonic R Pro Enhanced
      Huu Thuong Nguyen
      Experts
      Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
      Blue CARA MT5
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
      Fractal Trend Master
      Marcus Vinicius
      Experts
      The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
      Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
      Allan Munene Mutiiria
      4.29 (7)
      Experts
      The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
      FREE
      Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.27 (11)
      Experts
      The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
      Investopedia FIVE
      Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
      Experts
      Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
      LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
      Thiago Lopes
      Indicators
      Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
      The Bitcoin Reaper
      Profalgo Limited
      3.71 (34)
      Experts
      LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
      AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
      Adrian-marius Ambrosa
      Experts
      SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
      The Time is Gold
      Marta Gonzalez
      Experts
      The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
      SMC Pro Trader
      Noel Anjao Alube
      Experts
      SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
      Ultimate Gold Hybrid
      Md Atiqur Rahman
      Experts
      Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
      FREE
      Markella
      Vladimir Kalendzhyan
      2 (1)
      Experts
      Markella    is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system
      Anora
      Seda Terekyan
      Experts
      Anora   is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system auto
      The Gold Buyer
      Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
      Experts
      Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
      Aegis DAX Scalper EA
      Damiano Donatello
      Experts
      Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
      The Ghost Protocol EA
      Anton Vizzhachii
      5 (2)
      Experts
      THE GHOST PROTOCOL EA: ADVANCED PHASE ALIGNMENT ENGINE System ID: XAU-H1-PROT-GP Classification: Professional Quantitative Trading System V. EMPIRICAL VALIDATION: PRACTICAL PERFORMANCE VERIFICATION To substantiate the algorithm’s operational stability under genuine market conditions, the live trading signal is provided below. This monitoring serves as an empirical demonstration of the robustness inherent in our phase-alignment model. Analytical Note: It is advised to evaluate the system through
      Inferno Storm AI V239DTPro Hybrid MT5
      Huu Loc Nguyen
      Experts
      ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.39 [Subtitle: Rolling Fireshield | Smart Cooldown | Deep-Think LLM Quant Engine] Introduction: The Apex of Cognitive Trading Welcome to the absolute bleeding edge of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.39 is not a standard "black-box" Expert Advisor. It is a highly sophisticated Quantitative Cognitive Engine that merges a lightning-fast mathematical chassis with the deep-reasoning capa
      ProTrade EA
      Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
      Experts
      Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
      TurboGain EA
      Sabrina Hellal
      5 (3)
      Experts
      LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER Turbo Gain discount offer for 72 hours only 240 Old Price:  400 Promo Price:  240 Special Bundle:   Copies available for  Next Price Increase:  450 Live Performance & Signals VT Markets Live Signals: [CLICK HERE Signal 1] |  Set File in Use: LAST SET 13-08-2026 (Optimized for IC Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, tickmill   .  TMGM  . Vantagemarkets   etc.)    EXNESS Live Account: LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS (Note: Profits and initial capital have been
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Smart Trend Trading System MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.78 (143)
      Indicators
      This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
      Trend Sniper X
      Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
      5 (10)
      Indicators
      Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
      Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
      Sirikorn Rungsang
      4.94 (50)
      Indicators
      Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.89 (93)
      Indicators
      From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
      Neuro Poseidon MT5
      Daria Rezueva
      4.85 (54)
      Indicators
      Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
      SuperScalp Pro
      Van Minh Nguyen
      4.61 (31)
      Indicators
      SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
      Entry Points Pro for MT5
      Yury Orlov
      4.51 (148)
      Indicators
      The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
      SMC Intraday Formula
      Kareem Abbas
      5 (22)
      Indicators
      Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
      GoldenX Entry MT5
      Kareem Abbas
      5 (15)
      Indicators
      Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
      Superhero
      Ihor Otkydach
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
      SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
      Muhammad Usman Siddique
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
      M1 Sniper MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
      Atomic Analyst MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.43 (53)
      Indicators
      This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
      Zoryk Gold
      Reda El Koutbane
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
      Gann Made Easy MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
      SR Liquidity MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
      Trend Catcher ind mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (18)
      Indicators
      TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
      Power Candles MT5
      Daniel Stein
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
      M1 Quantum MT5
      Hamed Dehgani
      4.27 (11)
      Indicators
      Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
      Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.26 (19)
      Indicators
      This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
      Axiom Matrix
      Issam Kassas
      5 (5)
      Indicators
      LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
      Smc Pro ToolKit
      Talal N Z Aljarusha
      5 (7)
      Indicators
      SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
      FX Trend MT5 NG
      Daniel Stein
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
      Btmm state engine pro
      Garry James Goodchild
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
      Reversion King Indicator
      Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
      Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
      Prime Horizon
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
      The Oracle Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
      FX Power MT5 NG
      Daniel Stein
      5 (33)
      Indicators
      FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
      Currency Strength Wizard MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
      More from author
      DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT5
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      5 (4)
      Experts
      DoIt Alpha Pulse AI: the AI trading EA for MT5 where GPT-5.6, Claude Fable 5 and Gemini 3.5 Pro make live trading decisions on gold (XAUUSD) and forex, with a Myfxbook-verified forward test, a dedicated Prop Firm Mode and a multi-symbol Portfolio Engine.   If you searched "chatgpt trading bot" or "ai forex robot", this is the one where the AI is real, and provable. v3.00 is live: the full roadmap, delivered. Current price 497 USD until August 1, then climbing on a published schedule to a final 9
      DoIt GBP Master MT5
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Experts
      [ MT4 Version ] DoIt GBP Master — Confident GBPUSD Automation for Consistent, Stress-Free Growth DoIt GBP Master is crafted for traders who want real consistency, emotional control, and stress-free automation — without the usual complexity and frustration of other Expert Advisors. Focused exclusively on GBPUSD for its predictable behavior and deep liquidity, it delivers high-performance trading powered by a proven live-ready strategy, dynamic risk control, and ready-to-go settings for fa
      DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Experts
      [ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
      Backtesting Simulator MT5
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      4 (1)
      Indicators
      [ MT4 Version ] Backtesting Simulator MT5 - Manual Market Replay and Trading Practice Manual backtesting on a finished MT5 chart is compromised by hindsight. You already know where price went, even when you pretend you do not. Backtesting Simulator is a manual market replay tool for MT5. Start from a historical point, hide the future, control the replay and place simulated trades as price unfolds. You find out how you actually decide when the next candle is still unknown. REPLAY THE MARKET INSI
      Advanced Daily Breakout EA MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Experts
      MT5 Version Advanced Daily Breakout Advanced Daily Breakout  allows you to trade session breakouts in an automatic way and with an accurate order and risk managing. This EA focuses on defining the session range and trading its breakout. You can let the trade run until the end of the session or keep a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts' characteristic explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. There are three main w
      Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      MT4 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands   adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark   zones of control   — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters   It
      FREE
      Order Block Indicator MT5
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      [ MT4 Version ] DoIt Order Blocks - Multi-Timeframe Order Block Indicator for MT5 Most multi-timeframe order block indicators for MT5 give you two bad options: keep switching between charts or display so many rectangles that none of them feels important. DoIt Order Blocks detects bullish and bearish zones from up to four timeframes on one chart. It tells you which timeframes are active and when price is touching one of their blocks, so you can stop searching and start waiting for price to reach
      Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters It shows yo
      FREE
      Lumos
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Utilities
      Lumos Lumos is a multifunctional trading assistant. It gives an overview of the current market situation for a better decision making. The strategy tester only provides a visualization of the application. Lumos is highly customizable and gives you information in multiple timeframes about: MAs, price structure, RSI, RSI MA and an overview of the price distance to possible SLs.
      FREE
      AO unpaid divergences MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      [ How to use the Demo version ]  [ MT5 Version ]  AO unpaid divergences MT4 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on
      Fear and Greed MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      [ MT5 Version ] How to trade using the Fear and Greed Indicator:  Click here Uncertain about when to take total or partial profits? The Fear and Greed is your reliable companion for making confident trading decisions. This innovative tool offers unparalleled insights into market sentiment, helping you identify key pivot zones and optimize your trading strategy. Why Choose Fear and Greed? Revolutionary Market Insight: Sentiment Analysis: The first indicator for that reveals the market's Fear and
      TTM Squeeze Momentum MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version TTM Squeeze Momentum TTM Squeeze Momentum is an enhanced indicator ideal for recognizing consolidation periods in the market and the start of the next explosive move. This improved version is a volatility indicator based on John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" in which the histogram is based on a linear regression rather than a simple momentum indicator. Red dots on the middle line indicate that the market has entered a "Squeeze" zone or consolidation period, indicated in this enhanced versi
      Gaussian Channel MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version Gaussian Channel MT4 Gaussian Channel MT4 is the first indicator in the market that uses Ehlers Gaussian Filter methods to define trends. Nowadays, this Gaussian Channel is highly known as a method to support HOLD techniques in crypto. If the price is above the channel the trend is strong, if it comes back to the channel this can react as a resistance and indicate the beginning of a bear market (or Winter) if the price breaks below it. Eventhough the use of this channel focuses on h
      Williams Vix Fix MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version Williams Vix Fix MT4 Need help trying to time the bottoms in the market? Williams Vix Fix MT4 is based on the volatility of the market and grants a huge support for finding out when a correction is comming to its end. TRY IT FOR FREE NOW! Williams Vix Fix MT4 derivates from Larry Williams's VixFix indicator addapted for fitting   every asset class . VIX reprensents the fear and greed in the market based on its volatility. A high VIX value shows fear in the market, this is usually a
      MA Ribbon MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version MA Ribbon MT4 MA Ribbon is an enhanced indicator with 8 moving averages of increasing periods. MA Ribbon is useful to recognize trend direction,  reversals   and continuation points in the market as well as potential entry, partial take profit and exit points. Entry points for long and shorts position can be found when the price entries or leaves the Ribbon, at retest or a defined number of MA crossovers. It offers a good combination with mostly any volume or momentun indicators to f
      Wave Trend MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version   Wave Trend MT4 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current mo
      Order Block Indicator MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      [ MT5 Version ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Discover the future of trading with   Order Block Indicator , meticulously crafted for traders who demand unparalleled accuracy and customization. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, this tool is your gateway to mastering Order Blocks and Supply and Demand Zones—critical areas where price reversals often occur. Why Choose Order Block Indicator? Transform Your Trading Strategy: Precision Analysis:   Pinpoint potential accumulation
      Multi Timeframe MA MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version Multi Timeframe MA MT4 Multi Timeframe MA MT4 is an indicator that offers the representation of up to 3 MAs with different Periods and Timeframes. This allows the user to reprensent in one chart and timeframe information coming from other timeframes and get notified as any of the MAs crosses another one. Multi Timeframe MA is the   first   indicator in the market that offers Multi Timeframe interactions and a high customization   level from up to 7 different MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA,
      Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 is an indicator designed to support Elliot Wave counts. The default settings help filtering out the noise in the market allowing a clear perception for the waves counts in differnt timeframes.   Elliot Wave Oscillator high customization level allows the you to optimize this indicator to your personal preferences. Shorter Periods and faster reactive MAs will provide more infomation but will require a higher level of experience for
      Advanced Bollinger Bands RSi MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      [ MT5 Version ] [ EA ] Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI MT4 Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI is an Indicator based on the functionalities of the  Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA . The scope of this indicator is to provide a more affordable solution for users interested in the alerts coming out of the strategy but not in Autotrading. This strategy uses the Bollinger Bands indicator in combination with the RSI, the signal triggers only when both the BB and the RSI indicate at the same time overbought or o
      Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      [ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
      Bulls and Bears Power MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      [ MT5 Version ] Bulls and Bears Power Bulls and Bears Power is an indicator that clearly highlights if bulls or bears are currently in control of the market. A price movement started with high Bulls control in the market can indicate the beginning of a new trend movement. The relative indicator power between price peaks also indicates if the movement is losing strength and might foresee a significant correction or a trend reversal. Bulls and Bears Power indicator offers a clear and simplified vi
      Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      [ MT5 Version ] Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4 Ultimate Alpha Trend is the first trend indicator, which combines volatility, volume, average price and momentum. The results is a highly versatile representation of trendy and sideways market conditions, highlighting, at the same time, significant supply and demand levels. The Ultimate Alpha Trend indicator can be used to find entry oportunities and to set SLs taking into consideration current market volatility, volume and momentum. Besides that, the ind
      SMT Divergences MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version DoIt SMT Divergences - Non-Repainting ICT SMT Indicator for MT5 An SMT divergence indicator for MT5 that shows a perfect setup only after the swing has changed is not giving confirmation. It is giving hindsight. DoIt SMT Divergences compares confirmed swing highs and lows between the chart symbol and a second correlated instrument. When one market makes a new extreme and the other fails to confirm it, the indicator marks the disagreement. The default workflow uses confirmed swings. Y
      Advanced Range Breakout MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Experts
      MT5 Version Advanced Range Breakout Advanced Range Breakout allows you to trade breakouts in an impossible way for any human being. This EA focuses on entering breakouts as soon as the price moves over them, keeping a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts'    characteristic   explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. Feel free to get in touch we me to find out how I successfully managed to passed a prop firm challenge
      Kill Zones MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
      Order Blocks ICT MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      [ MT5 Version ]   [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the  Order Blocks ICT  indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action. Why Choose Order Blocks ICT? Unleash Market Insights: Order Flow Analysis:  Discern buying and selling pressure
      Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      [ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] Order Blocks ICT Multi TF - FVG-Confirmed Order Blocks for MT5 Most ICT order block indicators for MT5 turn every opposite candle into an order block. The chart fills up and the label stops meaning anything. Order Blocks ICT Multi TF uses Fair Value Gap confirmation and monitors up to four timeframes from one chart. It is built for traders who want a defined reason for the block, not another coloured rectangle. GIVE THE BLOCK A REASON TO MATTE
      ICT Breakers MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      MT5 Version   Order Blocks ICT   Kill Zones   SMT Divergences ICT Breakers The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market. Breaker blocks are areas where in
      ICT Breakers Multi TF MT4
      Diego Arribas Lopez
      Indicators
      [ MT5 Version ] [ Order Blocks ] [ Kill Zones ] [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks :  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced orde
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review