LoveQueen

Black friday

LoveQueen is a dedicated Expert exclusively to work on GBPUSD and Time Frame H1 only.


Do not use it on any other currency pair and on any other Time Frame.


It works with various indicators to give the entry point and with other indicators to give the exit point, as well as still having Take Profit and Stop Loss.


By taking advantage of its money management you can improve its performance. Use this Money Management setting if you have little capital test it in backtest.

  1. Monei Management = True
  2. Fixed Lot = 0.03
  3. Variable Money = 500
  4. Variable Lot Value = 0.03

LoveQueen is part of a series of EAs that I will be listing to use together to form a differentiated strategy.

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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Experts
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