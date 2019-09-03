Alliance Nest

The unique robot combines two robots "Next xxx" and "Robot nest". The algorithm of work was developed on neural networks. Advisors work both separately and individually, which is a unique alliance of two robots. Customizable to all trading instruments. For maximum efficiency, you need to do optimization. Optimization must be done together with both robots or each separately. The EA works efficiently in the flat and trend. Transactions can become hedged positions and exit them as efficiently as possible is the principle of the adviser. Attention! Before work, each trading instrument should be optimized individually, this is due to the liquidity and nature of the instrument.I wish you all successful trading P.S. Nest.