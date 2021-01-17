Janus Disaster Recovery

3

Expert Advisor for recovery accounts from a drawdown!        

MT5 Version

Two operating modes:

Recovery:

Recovery from the existing drawdown on your account

Works with trades of other advisors and trades opened manually

Protect : 

Online account control

When a drawdown is reached for a certain trading instrument, it turns off other Expert Advisors and displays the account at no loss

  • Mathematical system with the author's formula for closing deals
  • Works without martingale
  • Doesn't load the account with additional deals
  • Locks 50 percent of the trading volume
  • Trade channel narrowing system
  • Designed to work with order grids
  • Detailed Video Review

Instructions: Recovery Mode

  1. You already have a drawdown on a trading account, for a certain currency pair or other trading instrument
  2. Open an additional window with this trading instrument and, if necessary, disable the EA that created this drawdown
  3. Install the Janus Desaster Recovery EA on the chart
  4. In Develop mode, set False
  5. In the SystemControl setting, set the Recovery mode
  6. In the Recovery setting, set to true - allow the EA to trade
  7. In the Recovery Magic setting, set the magic number of someone else's advisor, whose trades you want to withdraw from the drawdown, if you set it to zero, it will work with all trades for this trading instrument
  8. Select the direction of transactions that you have in the drawdown Recovery Direction - buy or sell
  9. In the DeltaLock setting, if you work with currency pairs, set 200, if this is another instrument, I recommend contacting me for advice
  10. In the LockSize setting, the default volume of the locking position is set to 50%, this is recommended
  11. The LockTp setting is set to 100 in points - this is recommended for currency pairs, set 1000 for gold
  12. Launching the advisor

Instruction: Protect mode (online deposit protection mode)

  1. Open an additional window of the trading instrument on which you trade or on which you have installed your advisor
  2. Install the Janus Desaster Recovery EA on the chart
  3. In Develop mode, set False
  4. In the SystemControl setting, set the Protect mode
  5. In the Recovery setting, set to true - allow the EA to trade
  6. In the Recovery Magic setting, set the magic number of someone else's Expert Advisor whose trading you want to control, if you set it to zero, it will control all transactions on this trading instrument.
  7. In the Recovery Loss setting, set the control parameter in money or as a percentage of your deposit
  8. In the Recovery Value setting, set the drawdown value in money or percentage, at which Janus Desaster Recovery will start its work
  9. In the DeltaLock setting, if you work with currency pairs, set 200, if this is another instrument, I recommend contacting me for advice
  10. In the LockSize setting, the default volume of the locking position is set to 50%, this is recommended
  11. The LockTp setting is set to 100 in points - this is recommended for currency pairs 
  12. Launching the advisor

For more detailed instructions and a demonstration of work, you can see the video below


Reviews 10
bagats074
468
bagats074 2022.12.29 06:07 
 

Amazing results! From minus 70% to breakeven within 24 hours.

BMG29
273
BMG29 2022.11.18 18:50 
 

I recommend Janus, I am very satisfied, the development is available. Top !!!

jana raj
61
jana raj 2021.02.12 03:34 
 

still testing it,it works well with grid ea,but i hope for its price its more automatic....please add logic to calculate the deltalock depends on market condition,like using current atr as logic or something,and would be nice if its act global like equity sentry,even better if it can read each pair gread condition,like if it know its already at level 10 grid it automatically handle that pair,theres so much room to grow considering its not cheap ea either

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Forex Diamond EA
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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
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4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Janus Disaster Recovery MT5
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Expert Advisor for r ecovery   accounts from a drawdown!          MT4 Version Two operating modes: Recovery: Recovery   from the existing drawdown on your account Works with trades of other advisors and trades opened manually Protect  :  Online account control When a drawdown is reached for a certain trading instrument, it turns off other Expert Advisors and displays the account at no loss Mathematical system with the author's formula for closing deals Works without martingale Doesn't load the
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odissey_76
125
odissey_76 2025.01.18 20:47 
 

Из просадки может в редких случаях вывести и при большом депозите

Jesse Frank Cornelson
660
Jesse Frank Cornelson 2024.01.01 01:37 
 

I don't lightly leave negative reviews, but this EA does not work at all like the description indicates. The only reason I am posting this is hopefully to help someone avoid buying this. I've messaged the developer and the only feedback I have gotten is that I am the only one having this problem. That may be true, but without any way to make it work like the description, perhaps just leaving an honest review is the only thing I can do. Complaints. When it should enter a locking trade, it enters a same direction trade. So if the original trade was a Sell, the locking trade will also be a Sell. This does not seem like its how it should work. When it does open the opposite direction trades and they do take profit the EA does not close any of the original positions. In my testing the only way this works is it the original trade goes back into profit it will close the "locking trades" as well. This EA seems really promising, I'd like to think it worked as advertised, but for me at least it did not work as described. See more details in the comments section. Developer was responsive prior to purchase, not so much after.

Mihail Yanakiev
180
Mihail Yanakiev 2023.05.17 06:38 
 

I asked the author of the expert, what should I do when I have losses in both directions, and the expert has the option to work only in one direction - I did not receive a satisfactory answer and I do not know how to set the expert to work in both directions. The expert has a problem with the code and it does not work correctly!!! The author does not answer the questions, nor correct the errors in the expert's code to make it work correctly!!! I changed the magic numbers as you advised me to do to make the expert work both ways - NOT WORKING

Boris Sklyaruk
3249
Reply from developer Boris Sklyaruk 2023.05.17 09:07
Dear Mihail! I have already answered many of your questions regarding the work of the adviser. Regarding your remark, I suggest that you carefully read the description of the adviser, the adviser is designed to work with drawdown orders only on one side, if a sale gives you a drawdown, then the adviser works with a sale, if a purchase gives a drawdown, then with a purchase. In protection mode, the adviser chooses the most drawdown direction that brings the greatest loss. In the recovery mode, you yourself choose the direction of the adviser. In addition, I gave you an alternative how to try to work on both sides of the drawdown, this is according to the recommendations of users who have been working with this adviser for more than a year, but there is no guarantee that the method will work. Once again, the adviser is not originally designed to work in both directions, and this is clearly indicated in the description. For my part, I answered all your questions.
minachann
1662
minachann 2023.02.20 11:49 
 

When I was struggling with DD, EA made the worst trades with big lots.

bagats074
468
bagats074 2022.12.29 06:07 
 

Amazing results! From minus 70% to breakeven within 24 hours.

Boris Sklyaruk
3249
Reply from developer Boris Sklyaruk 2022.12.29 11:37
I am glad! Thanks!
BMG29
273
BMG29 2022.11.18 18:50 
 

I recommend Janus, I am very satisfied, the development is available. Top !!!

Boris Sklyaruk
3249
Reply from developer Boris Sklyaruk 2022.11.18 18:51
Thank you!
Dmitrii Kozachenko
2445
Dmitrii Kozachenko 2021.11.04 10:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jana raj
61
jana raj 2021.02.12 03:34 
 

still testing it,it works well with grid ea,but i hope for its price its more automatic....please add logic to calculate the deltalock depends on market condition,like using current atr as logic or something,and would be nice if its act global like equity sentry,even better if it can read each pair gread condition,like if it know its already at level 10 grid it automatically handle that pair,theres so much room to grow considering its not cheap ea either

Boris Sklyaruk
3249
Reply from developer Boris Sklyaruk 2021.02.12 08:11
Thanks a lot for your opinion! I will definitely take your suggestions into account in future updates! Thank !
Po Yuan Chen
1829
Po Yuan Chen 2021.01.29 06:56 
 

Very professional and supportive author! Always respond fast and be there to help! Great recovery tool to work with manual and auto trading!

Boris Sklyaruk
3249
Reply from developer Boris Sklyaruk 2021.02.12 08:10
Thank you very much!
Zachary David Cox
923
Zachary David Cox 2021.01.27 19:15 
 

Still forward testing this EA. Will update review in a few weeks. Thanks

Boris Sklyaruk
3249
Reply from developer Boris Sklyaruk 2021.02.12 08:10
Thank you very much!
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