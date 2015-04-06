Superiority in Calculations MT4


The uniqueness of this expert is that he uses one common set. for most Expert Advisors, this is not applicable and will not work because most Expert Advisors have either sets that you can download yourself or embedded in the code for each currency pair. This Expert Advisor uses only 1 set for all 20 currency pairs.


the adviser can work with a small deposit starting from $50.

 I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and I will try to help, because I appreciate every client.


What is the advantage of this? it is much more resistant to market changes due to the fact that all 20 currency pairs are able to work on 1 set. there is no connection between all currency pairs between each other and you can remove the pairs that you do not want to use.

The EA is designed to be as user-friendly as possible, with a simple and intuitive interface that allows traders to easily configure it. In addition, the Expert Advisor is constantly updated with the latest market data, which allows traders to be aware of the latest trends and strategies in the market. From the author's side, you get support and advice so that traders can maximize their profits and minimize their losses.


MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/94202?source=Site+Profile+Seller

The Expert Advisor's adaptive system is particularly important because it allows it to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This is important because it enables the Expert Advisor to respond to market conditions in real time and take advantage of any potential opportunities that may arise. Additionally, the adaptive system allows the Expert Advisor to adjust to different types of market conditions, such as a sudden surge or drop in the market, without needing to be manually adjusted. This means that the Expert Advisor can remain profitable even in volatile market conditions, making it an ideal tool for any trader looking to maximize their profits.

but it is important to remember that no one in the world can guarantee any profitability because the market is a very complex structure. but at the moment we have a good chance of winning.



All the buyers are invited to the discussion group to do this, write me a personal message.

The Expert Advisor works on the M5 timeframe




Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1990174?source=Site+Signals+My



The system works in the evening, using the patterns of price behavior in a given trading period.
To protect the deposit, the system has a floating take profit, which can be either positive or negative, which allows you to reduce losses.

I recommend using it together with my other adviser.


Important at the time of the release of the EA, the newest version will be downloaded, which should work in theory and give better results than the version before it.


 

setting



Write the  currency pairs :  USDCHF;EURCHF;USDJPY;EURGBP;EURCAD;USDCAD;AUDNZD;GBPCAD;EURAUD;AUDUSD;CADCHF;EURJPY;EURUSD;GBPUSD;NZDCAD;AUDCAD;NZDCHF;GBPAUD;AUDCHF;NZDUSD

If your broker has a suffix for currency pairs, then write a currency pair with a suffix like this :

USDCHF.r;EURCHF.r;USDJPY.r;EURGBP.r;EURCAD.r;USDCAD.r;AUDNZD.r;GBPCAD.r;EURAUD.r;AUDUSD.r;CADCHF.r;EURJPY.r;EURUSD.r;GBPUSD.r;NZDCAD.r;AUDCAD.r;NZDCHF.r;GBPAUD.r;AUDCHF.r;NZDUSD.r
  ( close up without spaces)

in this example, the suffix is=  .r



The Expert Advisor works on the M5 timeframe

GMT Winter time Broker (most brokers have it equal to 2 in winter)
Lot Size=fixed lot if MM is off
MM=enabling autolot
The amount for which 0.01 lot will be opened= 1000 (with this setting, the EA will open 0.01 lot for every 1000 , if you have a deposit of 5000, it will open 0.05 lot)
Wednesday..Trade on Wednesday 
Magic=magic number of the adviser
Comment= comment on the Adviser's trades

on Friday evening, the adviser does not trade


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Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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This expert works on a unique mathematical formula for determining market entry.  The test runs on the entire available history from 1999-2020! You can look at the performance of the adviser on monitoring. The expert uses hidden support of orders from the broker in the form of an intellectual stop loss, which will not allow you to lose the entire deposit on several transactions. Transactions are closed according to the mathematical algorithm, there is no fixed take profit. An important momen
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Experts
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Experts
This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
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Experts
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Indicators
The reversal level indicator draws arrows for sell and buy, a   red   arrow for sell, a blue   arrow for buy. But you can also trade the breakdown of these levels, which are drawn not immediately, but after a time after the reversal level has formed. Signals identify possible reversal points on the chart. The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe. The indicator works based on the minimum-maximum for a certain period of time. From the arrows that the indicator draws, you can foc
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Experts
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Experts
Система торгует круглосуточно, отсюда и название . Советник фильтрует входы в рынок используя авторские индикаторы,которые позволяют вести круглосуточную торговлю не привязанную ко времени, что является достаточно большой редкостью, поскольку большинство экспертов имеющие хорошие мониторинги, торгуют по времени строго в определённые часы. За исключением советников у которых нет как таковой системы. Советник торгует на: GBPUSD Таймфрейм М5   USDCAD  Таймфрейм   М5  Система совершенствует
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Indicators
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