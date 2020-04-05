Lycan

Lycan is an automated Scalping system optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader platform. The EA does not use grid or martingale recovery methods.

It applies volatility-based stop loss protection and rule-based filters (spread, news, and session) to select scalp trade opportunities using confirmed breakout strength, rather than relying on high-frequency or recovery-based entries.

Live Monitoring:
Signal tracked on a Non-ECN, high-spread broker account. (Aggressive Settings Only)
Monitor here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383075


Core Principle: No Grid, No Martingale, Dual Scalp Strategy System
Lycan does not add to losing positions, does not average down, and does not increase lot size to recover previous losses. This approach is a deliberate design choice intended to keep risk exposure predictable per trade.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Broker type: Low-spread ECN broker (also functions on non-ECN brokers)
  • Account type: Hedging account required (not compatible with netting-only accounts)
  • (Optional) Time Settings: Pre-NY Session and NY Session Time (Broker Time)

MAIN FEATURES:

  • No Grid / No Martingale
  • Dual Scalp Strategy System
  • Smart Adaptive TP/SL
  • Spread Filter
  • News Filter
  • Session Filter

Notes
The strategy has been tested on historical XAUUSD data under specific market and broker conditions. Past performance and backtest results do not indicate future results. Live results may differ depending on broker conditions, spread levels, slippage, VPS latency, and market volatility.

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SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Akasha
Leo Carlo Bermudez
5 (1)
Experts
AKASHA EA is a automated expert advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) built on MetaTrader 5. It combines swing high/low entry detection with dynamic grid spacing and a Martingale recovery system. The EA includes a comprehensive set of risk controls, configurable loss limits, drawdown protection, and profit target locks --- Overview The EA begins building a Martingale grid behind it, Each grid level uses adaptive spacing so that grid distance widens automatically during volatile sessions and tightens during
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