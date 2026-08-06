SmartRisk Prime Robot

A dual-timeframe trend confirmation Expert Advisor combining a higher-timeframe Stochastic cross with a lower-timeframe Bollinger Band breakout for entry timing.

Strategy Logic

The EA uses a two-step confirmation process before opening any trade:

Signal (Higher Timeframe): A Stochastic Oscillator crossover on the higher timeframe (default H1) establishes directional bias — a bullish cross for potential buys, a bearish cross for potential sells. Entry (Lower Timeframe): Once the higher-timeframe bias is set, the EA watches the lower timeframe (default M5) for a candle to close beyond the Bollinger Band in the same direction — above the upper band for buys, below the lower band for sells. If the lower-timeframe confirmation does not occur within a configurable number of higher-timeframe candles, the bias expires and the EA waits for a new signal.

An optional ranging-market filter (ADX, ATR expansion, and EMA slope checks) can be enabled to help avoid entries during low-momentum, choppy conditions.

Key Features

Dual-timeframe signal/entry confirmation logic (Stochastic + Bollinger Bands)

Configurable confirmation window (in higher-timeframe candles) between signal and entry

Optional trend/ranging market filter (ADX, ATR expansion, EMA slope)

Optional ATR-based or fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

Optional ATR-based break-even management

Optional swing-based trade exit (closes at nearest swing high/low)

Grid-style scaled entries with ATR-based spacing (configurable, disabled by default)

Martingale-style lot progression (doubles after a loss, resets after a profit)

Lot size automatically capped according to account balance tier, to help manage risk as the account grows or shrinks

Monthly percentage profit target with automatic trading pause once reached

Full support for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester optimization and backtesting

Recommended Use

Timeframes: Designed for an H1 (signal) / M5 (entry) pairing by default; other timeframe combinations can be tested via the Strategy Tester.

Designed for an H1 (signal) / M5 (entry) pairing by default; other timeframe combinations can be tested via the Strategy Tester. Symbols: Suitable for major and minor Forex pairs; performance varies by instrument and should be verified through backtesting before live use.

Suitable for major and minor Forex pairs; performance varies by instrument and should be verified through backtesting before live use. Account type: Works on standard, ECN, or raw-spread accounts. A hedging account is required if grid/martingale features are enabled.

Works on standard, ECN, or raw-spread accounts. A hedging account is required if grid/martingale features are enabled. Testing: As with any automated trading strategy, thorough backtesting and forward testing on a demo account are strongly recommended before committing real capital.

Risk Warning

This EA includes optional martingale-style lot progression and grid-style scaled entries, which increase position size and exposure following losing trades. These features can amplify both gains and losses, and are disabled or lot-capped by default settings to help manage risk. Past backtest or demo performance does not guarantee future results. Users should fully understand the risk mechanics before enabling these features on a live account and should only trade with capital they can afford to lose.

Notes