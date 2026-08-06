SmartRisk Prime Robot

A dual-timeframe trend confirmation Expert Advisor combining a higher-timeframe Stochastic cross with a lower-timeframe Bollinger Band breakout for entry timing.

Strategy Logic

The EA uses a two-step confirmation process before opening any trade:

  1. Signal (Higher Timeframe): A Stochastic Oscillator crossover on the higher timeframe (default H1) establishes directional bias — a bullish cross for potential buys, a bearish cross for potential sells.
  2. Entry (Lower Timeframe): Once the higher-timeframe bias is set, the EA watches the lower timeframe (default M5) for a candle to close beyond the Bollinger Band in the same direction — above the upper band for buys, below the lower band for sells.
  3. If the lower-timeframe confirmation does not occur within a configurable number of higher-timeframe candles, the bias expires and the EA waits for a new signal.

An optional ranging-market filter (ADX, ATR expansion, and EMA slope checks) can be enabled to help avoid entries during low-momentum, choppy conditions.

Key Features

  • Dual-timeframe signal/entry confirmation logic (Stochastic + Bollinger Bands)
  • Configurable confirmation window (in higher-timeframe candles) between signal and entry
  • Optional trend/ranging market filter (ADX, ATR expansion, EMA slope)
  • Optional ATR-based or fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Optional ATR-based break-even management
  • Optional swing-based trade exit (closes at nearest swing high/low)
  • Grid-style scaled entries with ATR-based spacing (configurable, disabled by default)
  • Martingale-style lot progression (doubles after a loss, resets after a profit)
  • Lot size automatically capped according to account balance tier, to help manage risk as the account grows or shrinks
  • Monthly percentage profit target with automatic trading pause once reached
  • Full support for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester optimization and backtesting

Recommended Use

  • Timeframes: Designed for an H1 (signal) / M5 (entry) pairing by default; other timeframe combinations can be tested via the Strategy Tester.
  • Symbols: Suitable for major and minor Forex pairs; performance varies by instrument and should be verified through backtesting before live use.
  • Account type: Works on standard, ECN, or raw-spread accounts. A hedging account is required if grid/martingale features are enabled.
  • Testing: As with any automated trading strategy, thorough backtesting and forward testing on a demo account are strongly recommended before committing real capital.

Risk Warning

This EA includes optional martingale-style lot progression and grid-style scaled entries, which increase position size and exposure following losing trades. These features can amplify both gains and losses, and are disabled or lot-capped by default settings to help manage risk. Past backtest or demo performance does not guarantee future results. Users should fully understand the risk mechanics before enabling these features on a live account and should only trade with capital they can afford to lose.

Notes

  • All strategy parameters (Stochastic settings, Bollinger Band settings, ranging filter thresholds, SL/TP method, lot sizing, and monthly profit target) are documented in the Inputs tab.
  • The EA does not guarantee profit and should be evaluated on a demo account under real market conditions before live deployment.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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SmartRisk Investment Robot SmartRisk Investment Robot is an Expert Advisor that combines a higher-timeframe trend and Stochastic crossover signal with a lower-timeframe price structure confirmation before entering a trade. Position size is calculated from the account size and risk level selected by the user, rather than a fixed lot value, and is capped by account-size brackets to help keep exposure proportional to account equity. Trading Logic On a new higher-timeframe bar, the EA checks the
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