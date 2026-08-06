SmartRisk Prime Robot
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 6 August 2026
A dual-timeframe trend confirmation Expert Advisor combining a higher-timeframe Stochastic cross with a lower-timeframe Bollinger Band breakout for entry timing.
Strategy Logic
The EA uses a two-step confirmation process before opening any trade:
- Signal (Higher Timeframe): A Stochastic Oscillator crossover on the higher timeframe (default H1) establishes directional bias — a bullish cross for potential buys, a bearish cross for potential sells.
- Entry (Lower Timeframe): Once the higher-timeframe bias is set, the EA watches the lower timeframe (default M5) for a candle to close beyond the Bollinger Band in the same direction — above the upper band for buys, below the lower band for sells.
- If the lower-timeframe confirmation does not occur within a configurable number of higher-timeframe candles, the bias expires and the EA waits for a new signal.
An optional ranging-market filter (ADX, ATR expansion, and EMA slope checks) can be enabled to help avoid entries during low-momentum, choppy conditions.
Key Features
- Dual-timeframe signal/entry confirmation logic (Stochastic + Bollinger Bands)
- Configurable confirmation window (in higher-timeframe candles) between signal and entry
- Optional trend/ranging market filter (ADX, ATR expansion, EMA slope)
- Optional ATR-based or fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Optional ATR-based break-even management
- Optional swing-based trade exit (closes at nearest swing high/low)
- Grid-style scaled entries with ATR-based spacing (configurable, disabled by default)
- Martingale-style lot progression (doubles after a loss, resets after a profit)
- Lot size automatically capped according to account balance tier, to help manage risk as the account grows or shrinks
- Monthly percentage profit target with automatic trading pause once reached
- Full support for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester optimization and backtesting
Recommended Use
- Timeframes: Designed for an H1 (signal) / M5 (entry) pairing by default; other timeframe combinations can be tested via the Strategy Tester.
- Symbols: Suitable for major and minor Forex pairs; performance varies by instrument and should be verified through backtesting before live use.
- Account type: Works on standard, ECN, or raw-spread accounts. A hedging account is required if grid/martingale features are enabled.
- Testing: As with any automated trading strategy, thorough backtesting and forward testing on a demo account are strongly recommended before committing real capital.
Risk Warning
This EA includes optional martingale-style lot progression and grid-style scaled entries, which increase position size and exposure following losing trades. These features can amplify both gains and losses, and are disabled or lot-capped by default settings to help manage risk. Past backtest or demo performance does not guarantee future results. Users should fully understand the risk mechanics before enabling these features on a live account and should only trade with capital they can afford to lose.
Notes
- All strategy parameters (Stochastic settings, Bollinger Band settings, ranging filter thresholds, SL/TP method, lot sizing, and monthly profit target) are documented in the Inputs tab.
- The EA does not guarantee profit and should be evaluated on a demo account under real market conditions before live deployment.