BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro MT5

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades mean reversion setups using Bollinger Bands and RSI confirmation. It is designed for major forex pairs on the H4 timeframe and includes optional Donchian filtering, trailing stop, break-even logic, session filtering, and configurable risk controls. Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF.

Product Description

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro for MT5

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade mean reversion opportunities using Bollinger Bands and RSI confirmation. It is built for traders who want a rules-based approach to identifying stretched price conditions and entering when price begins to move back toward equilibrium.

This EA looks for price closing outside the Bollinger Bands and then confirms a reversion setup with RSI before placing a market order. It also includes optional trade management features such as trailing stop, break-even logic, session filtering, and an optional weekly Donchian Channel filter to help avoid weaker setups.

The strategy is best suited to major forex pairs that respond well to mean reversion behavior. Recommended pairs are:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDCHF

Recommended starting timeframe:

  • H4

JPY pairs are not recommended for this strategy.

Core Strategy Logic

The EA combines:

  • Bollinger Bands to identify stretched price conditions
  • RSI to confirm overbought or oversold momentum
  • Closed-candle confirmation to avoid premature entries
  • Optional Donchian Channel filter to align entries with broader weekly range context

Main Features

  • Fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor
  • Bollinger Bands + RSI mean reversion entry model
  • Optional weekly Donchian range filter
  • Configurable stop loss and take profit
  • Optional trailing stop
  • Optional break-even protection
  • Optional trading session filter
  • Magic number support
  • Market-safe execution logic for better broker compatibility

Best Use Case

This EA was designed for traders who prefer:

  • major forex pairs
  • higher timeframes
  • structured rules
  • controlled mean reversion entries
  • simple, understandable logic

It is not designed for scalping, JPY pairs, or highly volatile exotic symbols.

Recommended Environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Market type: Forex
  • Preferred timeframe: H4
  • Preferred pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF

Important Note

This Expert Advisor is a technical trading tool. Performance depends on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, market regime, and user settings. Always test on a demo account first and understand the strategy before using it on a live account.

Settings Guide

BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro Settings Guide

This guide explains the main inputs in plain English.

RSI Settings

RSI Period
Controls how many bars are used to calculate RSI.
Default: 8

RSI Overbought
Sell setups require RSI to be above this level.
Default: 70

RSI Oversold
Buy setups require RSI to be below this level.
Default: 30

RSI Mid-High
Used as part of the long exit condition when price reverts.
Default: 60

RSI Mid-Low
Used as part of the short exit condition when price reverts.
Default: 40

Bollinger Band Settings

BB Period
Number of bars used to calculate the Bollinger Bands.
Default: 20

BB Standard Deviation
Controls the width of the bands.
Default: 2.0

BB Bar Shift
Which closed candle is evaluated for the setup logic.
Default: 1

This EA is designed to work from closed candles, which helps reduce false entries.

Donchian Channel Filter

Enable Donchian Range Filter
Turns the weekly Donchian filter on or off.
Default: false

Donchian Period
Number of weekly candles used to calculate the Donchian range.
Default: 20

Donchian Buffer
Distance in pips from the Donchian high or low required to allow a trade setup.
Default: 50

This filter can help restrict trades to setups closer to the outer weekly range.

Order Settings

Lot Size
Fixed trading volume used for each trade.
Default: 0.04

Stop Loss
Stop loss distance in pips.
Default: 75

Take Profit
Take profit distance in pips. Set to 0 to disable fixed TP and rely on other management features.
Default: 150

Slippage
Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.
Default: 10

Trade Management

Enable Trailing Stop
Turns trailing stop management on or off.
Default: false

Trail Start
Profit in pips required before trailing stop begins.
Default: 50

Trail Step
Distance in pips used by the trailing stop.
Default: 20

Enable Break-Even
Turns break-even logic on or off.
Default: false

Break-Even Trigger
Profit in pips required before moving stop loss to break-even.
Default: 40

Break-Even Buffer
Extra pips beyond entry used when moving stop to break-even.
Default: 5

Session Filter

Enable Session Filter
Allows trading only during a specific server-time session.
Default: false

Session Start Hour
Server hour when trading may begin.
Default: 7

Session End Hour
Server hour when trading stops.
Default: 20

Important: this uses your broker server time, not your local time.

EA Settings

Magic Number
Unique identifier for trades opened by this EA.
Default: 473829

Max Simultaneous Orders
Maximum number of open positions allowed for this EA on the chart symbol.
Default: 1

Recommended Starting Settings

These are the baseline settings intended for the original strategy concept:

  • RSI Period: 8
  • RSI Overbought: 70
  • RSI Oversold: 30
  • RSI Mid-High: 60
  • RSI Mid-Low: 40
  • BB Period: 20
  • BB Standard Deviation: 2.0
  • BB Bar Shift: 1
  • Enable Donchian Filter: false or test true
  • Donchian Period: 20
  • Donchian Buffer: 50
  • Lot Size: based on account size and risk tolerance
  • Stop Loss: 75
  • Take Profit: 150
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF

Install Instructions

How to Install BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro in MetaTrader 5

Step 1: Purchase and Download

After purchase from the MQL5 Market, open MetaTrader 5 and log in with the same MQL5 account used for the purchase.

Step 2: Open the Navigator

In MT5, open the Navigator panel. Under Expert Advisors, locate BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro.

Step 3: Open a Chart

Open a chart for one of the recommended symbols:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDCHF

Recommended timeframe:

  • H4

Step 4: Attach the EA

Drag the EA from the Navigator onto the chart, or double-click it.

Step 5: Configure Permissions

In the EA settings window:

  • make sure Allow algorithmic trading is enabled
  • review the input settings before clicking OK

Also make sure MT5 global EA permissions are enabled:

  • click the Algo Trading button on the MT5 toolbar so it is active
  • go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors
  • make sure automated trading is allowed there as well

If these permissions are disabled, the EA may load but will not trade.

Step 6: Load Inputs

Use the default settings first, or apply your saved preset file if you have one.

Step 7: Confirm the EA Is Running

Once attached correctly:

  • the EA name should appear on the chart
  • the chart should show the EA icon in the upper-right corner
  • Algo Trading should be enabled in the terminal

Step 8: Monitor the First Trades

Before trading live, test the EA on a demo account and make sure:

  • symbol and timeframe are correct
  • lot size is appropriate
  • broker conditions are acceptable
  • your risk settings match your account size

Troubleshooting

The EA attaches and then disappears

Usually caused by one of these:

  • Algo Trading is turned off
  • terminal Expert Advisor permissions are disabled
  • invalid input values were entered

The EA is on the chart but does not trade

Check:

  • chart symbol is one of the recommended pairs
  • timeframe is H4
  • trading permissions are enabled
  • market conditions match the entry rules
  • session filter is not blocking trades
  • Donchian filter is not too restrictive

Backtest results differ from live results

This can happen because of:

  • spread differences
  • broker execution differences
  • market regime changes
  • different symbol settings
  • different session timing

Risk Disclosure

Trading forex involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first and use risk settings appropriate for your account.

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4.47 (17)
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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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