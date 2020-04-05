BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro MT5
- Experts
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Michael B NeelyI began with an interest in trading in the late 1990s. I became a broker in the US for commodities and currencies in 2002-2004. I started trading with my own money in 2009. I had a very profitable trading year in 2014 and on 2015 got out of the markets. I started coding in 2011 working with websites
- Version: 8.20
BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades mean reversion setups using Bollinger Bands and RSI confirmation. It is designed for major forex pairs on the H4 timeframe and includes optional Donchian filtering, trailing stop, break-even logic, session filtering, and configurable risk controls. Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF.
Product Description
BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro for MT5
BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade mean reversion opportunities using Bollinger Bands and RSI confirmation. It is built for traders who want a rules-based approach to identifying stretched price conditions and entering when price begins to move back toward equilibrium.
This EA looks for price closing outside the Bollinger Bands and then confirms a reversion setup with RSI before placing a market order. It also includes optional trade management features such as trailing stop, break-even logic, session filtering, and an optional weekly Donchian Channel filter to help avoid weaker setups.
The strategy is best suited to major forex pairs that respond well to mean reversion behavior. Recommended pairs are:
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDCHF
Recommended starting timeframe:
- H4
JPY pairs are not recommended for this strategy.
Core Strategy Logic
The EA combines:
- Bollinger Bands to identify stretched price conditions
- RSI to confirm overbought or oversold momentum
- Closed-candle confirmation to avoid premature entries
- Optional Donchian Channel filter to align entries with broader weekly range context
Main Features
- Fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor
- Bollinger Bands + RSI mean reversion entry model
- Optional weekly Donchian range filter
- Configurable stop loss and take profit
- Optional trailing stop
- Optional break-even protection
- Optional trading session filter
- Magic number support
- Market-safe execution logic for better broker compatibility
Best Use Case
This EA was designed for traders who prefer:
- major forex pairs
- higher timeframes
- structured rules
- controlled mean reversion entries
- simple, understandable logic
It is not designed for scalping, JPY pairs, or highly volatile exotic symbols.
Recommended Environment
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Market type: Forex
- Preferred timeframe: H4
- Preferred pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF
Important Note
This Expert Advisor is a technical trading tool. Performance depends on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, market regime, and user settings. Always test on a demo account first and understand the strategy before using it on a live account.
Settings Guide
BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro Settings Guide
This guide explains the main inputs in plain English.
RSI Settings
RSI Period
Controls how many bars are used to calculate RSI.
Default: 8
RSI Overbought
Sell setups require RSI to be above this level.
Default: 70
RSI Oversold
Buy setups require RSI to be below this level.
Default: 30
RSI Mid-High
Used as part of the long exit condition when price reverts.
Default: 60
RSI Mid-Low
Used as part of the short exit condition when price reverts.
Default: 40
Bollinger Band Settings
BB Period
Number of bars used to calculate the Bollinger Bands.
Default: 20
BB Standard Deviation
Controls the width of the bands.
Default: 2.0
BB Bar Shift
Which closed candle is evaluated for the setup logic.
Default: 1
This EA is designed to work from closed candles, which helps reduce false entries.
Donchian Channel Filter
Enable Donchian Range Filter
Turns the weekly Donchian filter on or off.
Default: false
Donchian Period
Number of weekly candles used to calculate the Donchian range.
Default: 20
Donchian Buffer
Distance in pips from the Donchian high or low required to allow a trade setup.
Default: 50
This filter can help restrict trades to setups closer to the outer weekly range.
Order Settings
Lot Size
Fixed trading volume used for each trade.
Default: 0.04
Stop Loss
Stop loss distance in pips.
Default: 75
Take Profit
Take profit distance in pips. Set to 0 to disable fixed TP and rely on other management features.
Default: 150
Slippage
Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.
Default: 10
Trade Management
Enable Trailing Stop
Turns trailing stop management on or off.
Default: false
Trail Start
Profit in pips required before trailing stop begins.
Default: 50
Trail Step
Distance in pips used by the trailing stop.
Default: 20
Enable Break-Even
Turns break-even logic on or off.
Default: false
Break-Even Trigger
Profit in pips required before moving stop loss to break-even.
Default: 40
Break-Even Buffer
Extra pips beyond entry used when moving stop to break-even.
Default: 5
Session Filter
Enable Session Filter
Allows trading only during a specific server-time session.
Default: false
Session Start Hour
Server hour when trading may begin.
Default: 7
Session End Hour
Server hour when trading stops.
Default: 20
Important: this uses your broker server time, not your local time.
EA Settings
Magic Number
Unique identifier for trades opened by this EA.
Default: 473829
Max Simultaneous Orders
Maximum number of open positions allowed for this EA on the chart symbol.
Default: 1
Recommended Starting Settings
These are the baseline settings intended for the original strategy concept:
- RSI Period: 8
- RSI Overbought: 70
- RSI Oversold: 30
- RSI Mid-High: 60
- RSI Mid-Low: 40
- BB Period: 20
- BB Standard Deviation: 2.0
- BB Bar Shift: 1
- Enable Donchian Filter: false or test true
- Donchian Period: 20
- Donchian Buffer: 50
- Lot Size: based on account size and risk tolerance
- Stop Loss: 75
- Take Profit: 150
- Timeframe: H4
- Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF
Install Instructions
How to Install BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro in MetaTrader 5
Step 1: Purchase and Download
After purchase from the MQL5 Market, open MetaTrader 5 and log in with the same MQL5 account used for the purchase.
Step 2: Open the Navigator
In MT5, open the Navigator panel. Under Expert Advisors, locate BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro.
Step 3: Open a Chart
Open a chart for one of the recommended symbols:
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDCHF
Recommended timeframe:
- H4
Step 4: Attach the EA
Drag the EA from the Navigator onto the chart, or double-click it.
Step 5: Configure Permissions
In the EA settings window:
- make sure Allow algorithmic trading is enabled
- review the input settings before clicking OK
Also make sure MT5 global EA permissions are enabled:
- click the Algo Trading button on the MT5 toolbar so it is active
- go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors
- make sure automated trading is allowed there as well
If these permissions are disabled, the EA may load but will not trade.
Step 6: Load Inputs
Use the default settings first, or apply your saved preset file if you have one.
Step 7: Confirm the EA Is Running
Once attached correctly:
- the EA name should appear on the chart
- the chart should show the EA icon in the upper-right corner
- Algo Trading should be enabled in the terminal
Step 8: Monitor the First Trades
Before trading live, test the EA on a demo account and make sure:
- symbol and timeframe are correct
- lot size is appropriate
- broker conditions are acceptable
- your risk settings match your account size
Troubleshooting
The EA attaches and then disappears
Usually caused by one of these:
- Algo Trading is turned off
- terminal Expert Advisor permissions are disabled
- invalid input values were entered
The EA is on the chart but does not trade
Check:
- chart symbol is one of the recommended pairs
- timeframe is H4
- trading permissions are enabled
- market conditions match the entry rules
- session filter is not blocking trades
- Donchian filter is not too restrictive
Backtest results differ from live results
This can happen because of:
- spread differences
- broker execution differences
- market regime changes
- different symbol settings
- different session timing
Risk Disclosure
Trading forex involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first and use risk settings appropriate for your account.