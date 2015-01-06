Line Crossing Alert 4 free

This Expert Advisor alerts users when the price crosses the chart lines. Horizontal and trend lines can be processed. Number of lines is not limited.

Parameters

  • prefix of signal line – prefix for the names of the objects (lines) processed by the indicator. If left empty, all horizontal and trend lines are processed.
  • price Mode – bid or ask.
  • timeout – crossing alert timeout.
  • number of repeats – number of crossing alert repeats.
  • number of comment lines – self-explanatory.
Video Line Crossing Alert 4 free
Reply to review