Drawing Parabolic Channels for MT4

5
Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums).
Additional control keys:
  • N (New) - Start drawing a new channel.
  • C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel.
By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current.
Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel.

All work is visible from the animated Gif.

Channels are saved when the time frame changes and the terminal is closed.
Do not forget to express your wishes and evaluate this product so that this one has a future.


Reviews 6
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2024.08.01 11:36 
 

I like this product, useful when combined with other signals. The Developer has been very helpful and I express my gratitude for him working to upgrade this FREE indicator.

Rafael
57
Rafael 2021.06.26 08:51 
 

Отличная работа автора! Индикатор прост в работе и построении, легок в понимания. Начинающим и заинтересованным в данной работе, для автоматического построения параболических каналов рекомендую начать с ZigZagus Parabolicus. Николай, большая вам благодарность за новые возможности и взгляды. Успехов и удачи в новых открытиях!!!

Payman
756
Payman 2021.06.12 10:25 
 

beautiful work thanks. the nice thing is that it is symbol specific and drawings on the same chart doesnt conflict with other symbols.

edit:oops , i think i made a mistake, still nice indicator though.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Channel Studio
BeeXXI Corporation
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Channel Studio — you draw it, the EA trades it Two tools in one: a full vector markup editor right on the chart, and a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that trades what you have drawn. You are not fitting parameters and not trusting a black box. You mark up the chart the way you already do by eye, and the EA takes over execution only: it waits for the touch, opens the trade, trails the stop along your curve and reverses by a rule described in advance. All graphics are drawn on a canvas rather than
Drawing Parabolic Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
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Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums). Additional control keys: N (New) - Start drawing a new channel. C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel. By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current. Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel. All work is visible from the animated Gif. Do not forget to express your w
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BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
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The use of a polynomial expansion of data opens up new possibilities for analysis and decision making. But the problem of all existing algorithms is a very slow computation. The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm. The speed of calculation of the polynomial algorithm and its standard deviation values ​​is several thousand times faster than conventional algorithms. So this is a convenient algorithm for use without the need to apply supercomputers. Also, starting from version 1.4
ZigZagus Parabolicus MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
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This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their inception. Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working. But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation. The features of this ZigZag are: Fast calculation, r
Native Channels MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
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This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
Fast Polynom moving average and channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
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A useful and convenient tool for traders when analyzing and making decisions. Peculiarity The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm . The gain in the speed of calculating the polynomial and its value of the standard deviation in comparison with classical algorithms reaches several thousand times. Also, this indicator includes a Strategy Tester with a clear visualization of transactions, an equity chart and simultaneous calculation and display of the following data in the form of
ZigZagus Parabolicus
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their origin. Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working. But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation. The features of this ZigZag are: Fast calculation, rega
Native Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
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This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
Gravity Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
Indicators
This indicator allows the trader to see what is difficult to see and recognize with the eyes. The indicator naturally recognizes and visualizes all processes in the behaviour of a trading instrument, which will be an excellent assistant for a trader who likes to make decisions on his own. This indicator draws a set of approximating channels in all sections of history with different periods. Formed channels form naturally and form their own hierarchy of channels by seniority (length and width).
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
Drawing Studio
BeeXXI Corporation
Indicators
Drawing Studio — a simple tool for drawing vector elements right on your chart, helping you see what the eye alone can't. Trend lines, channels, parabolas, Fibonacci levels and a ruler — everything is drawn on a high-performance canvas with true anti-aliasing, not as standard terminal objects. The result is speed, cleanliness and beauty: thin, smooth lines instead of jagged "staircase" edges, and a chart that never gets cluttered with dozens of objects. Drawing tools Trend line Parabola Linear c
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Devonish
3278
Devonish 2024.08.01 11:36 
 

I like this product, useful when combined with other signals. The Developer has been very helpful and I express my gratitude for him working to upgrade this FREE indicator.

[Deleted] 2024.06.03 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

liyanbin
35
liyanbin 2023.04.23 16:34 
 

指标相当不错，就是在寻找高低点时，有时会有所不同，如果能自动识别高低点画出通道，就更加简单了。

BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2023.04.23 17:07
Thanks for the feedback. This utility is intended for manual drawing of parabolic channels. But soon an indicator(MT5) will be published that automatically finds all parabolic channels throughout the entire depth of history, and very quickly and accurately. But this indicator will not be free.
Rafael
57
Rafael 2021.06.26 08:51 
 

Отличная работа автора! Индикатор прост в работе и построении, легок в понимания. Начинающим и заинтересованным в данной работе, для автоматического построения параболических каналов рекомендую начать с ZigZagus Parabolicus. Николай, большая вам благодарность за новые возможности и взгляды. Успехов и удачи в новых открытиях!!!

Kapshun
30
Kapshun 2021.06.15 22:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2021.06.15 23:09
Приветствую. Вопросы все же лучше задавать в Обсуждении, а не в Отзывах. :))
Это индикатор - просто инструмент для ищущих и творческих трейдеров. Вариантов много.
Самая простая рекомендация - строить по экстремумам так, чтобы канал захватывал как можно больше экстремумов, улавливая тенденцию тренда.
Так же важная рекомендация - использовать уникальную возможность данного индикатора сохранять каналы на разных таймфреймах и рисовать каналы на разных таймфреймах так чтобы формировать иерархию каналов. Один канал внутри другого более старшего. Так можно прогнозировать время жизни канала и перелом тренда у более младшего канала.
Каналы сохраняются только в работающем терминале. При перезагрузке терминала, каналы не сохраняются. Если это будет востребовано, то можно добавить сохранение нарисованных каналов в файлах.
Payman
756
Payman 2021.06.12 10:25 
 

beautiful work thanks. the nice thing is that it is symbol specific and drawings on the same chart doesnt conflict with other symbols.

edit:oops , i think i made a mistake, still nice indicator though.

BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2021.06.12 15:34
Thank you so much.
You probably meant - doesnt conflict with other timeframes? :))
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