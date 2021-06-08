Drawing Parabolic Channels for MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.16
- Updated: 28 February 2025
- N (New) - Start drawing a new channel.
- C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel.
All work is visible from the animated Gif.
Channels are saved when the time frame changes and the terminal is closed.
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I like this product, useful when combined with other signals. The Developer has been very helpful and I express my gratitude for him working to upgrade this FREE indicator.