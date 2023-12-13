Send Orders At Time

5
This new time-based strategy enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time, allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis. 

The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages.

You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters .

Link to MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110042

Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152555

SendOrder at Time Strategy:

  • Buy Condition: Time + RSI value is above (52) + MA short periode is above MA Long periode .
  • Sell Condition: Time + RSI value is below (48) + MA short periode is below MA Long periode .

Descriptions for all inputs can be found in the input section of the strategy tester. Feel free to download this version to conduct your own testing. Keep in mind that there may be more optimal or suboptimal settings.

The MT4 version is not currently available, but you can request access by contacting us.

If you ever have any questions or need further assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out.

Reviews 1
acer56
196
acer56 2023.12.15 03:59 
 

EA macht was er soll, allerdings: 1. Ich würde es einfacher finden, wenn man eine Startzeit/Endzeit und eine Tradedauer zur jedem beliebigen Tag der Woche eingeben könnte (z. B. Tradestart jeden Dienstag 8 Uhr, Tradeende (Zeitstop) 18 Uhr am Donnerstag und das ganze mit verschiedenen Filtern unterlegt wie z. B. war der Tag vor Tradestart positiv,/negativ, ist ein beliebiger SMA (zb.SMA10 daily) steigend... 2.SL und TSL in Prozent finde ich generell besser als pips. 3. Desweiteren wäre eine Take Profit-Eingabemöglichkeit in Prozent sicher von Vorteil 4. der ea sollte auch auf dem Dailychart eingesetzt werden können, dies scheint bei der jetzigen Version nicht zu funktionieren. VG

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acer56
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acer56 2023.12.15 03:59 
 

EA macht was er soll, allerdings: 1. Ich würde es einfacher finden, wenn man eine Startzeit/Endzeit und eine Tradedauer zur jedem beliebigen Tag der Woche eingeben könnte (z. B. Tradestart jeden Dienstag 8 Uhr, Tradeende (Zeitstop) 18 Uhr am Donnerstag und das ganze mit verschiedenen Filtern unterlegt wie z. B. war der Tag vor Tradestart positiv,/negativ, ist ein beliebiger SMA (zb.SMA10 daily) steigend... 2.SL und TSL in Prozent finde ich generell besser als pips. 3. Desweiteren wäre eine Take Profit-Eingabemöglichkeit in Prozent sicher von Vorteil 4. der ea sollte auch auf dem Dailychart eingesetzt werden können, dies scheint bei der jetzigen Version nicht zu funktionieren. VG

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4214
Reply from developer Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2023.12.15 12:51
Thanks for your feedback🙏! We'll definitely add more features in the next version, such as additional filters and maximum trade duration. To enhance open trades, we'll include options to set timing intervals and choose specific days of the week. You mentioned using SL and TP as a percentage. While we can consider using ATR, I've found that using a trailing stop with a set number of pips tends to yield higher profits. Lastly, it's worth noting that these strategies may not be effective on daily candles since we set a specific time of day, making them more suitable for timeframes below D1.
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