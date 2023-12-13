Send Orders At Time
- Experts
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Abdeljalil El KedmiriWould you like to order a new freelancer job for me (EAs, Excel Template)? : https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=trader_rentable
- Version: 1.0
The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages.You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters .
Link to MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110042
Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152555
SendOrder at Time Strategy:
- Buy Condition: Time + RSI value is above (52) + MA short periode is above MA Long periode .
- Sell Condition: Time + RSI value is below (48) + MA short periode is below MA Long periode .
Descriptions for all inputs can be found in the input section of the strategy tester. Feel free to download this version to conduct your own testing. Keep in mind that there may be more optimal or suboptimal settings.
The MT4 version is not currently available, but you can request access by contacting us.
If you ever have any questions or need further assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out.
EA macht was er soll, allerdings: 1. Ich würde es einfacher finden, wenn man eine Startzeit/Endzeit und eine Tradedauer zur jedem beliebigen Tag der Woche eingeben könnte (z. B. Tradestart jeden Dienstag 8 Uhr, Tradeende (Zeitstop) 18 Uhr am Donnerstag und das ganze mit verschiedenen Filtern unterlegt wie z. B. war der Tag vor Tradestart positiv,/negativ, ist ein beliebiger SMA (zb.SMA10 daily) steigend... 2.SL und TSL in Prozent finde ich generell besser als pips. 3. Desweiteren wäre eine Take Profit-Eingabemöglichkeit in Prozent sicher von Vorteil 4. der ea sollte auch auf dem Dailychart eingesetzt werden können, dies scheint bei der jetzigen Version nicht zu funktionieren. VG