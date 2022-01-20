Price Action Indicator MT5

Price Action Indicator MT5 calculates the buying/selling force level balance of any symbol/instrument, based on pure price action data of the specified (8 by default) past candles. This will give you the closest market sentiment possible by monitoring the price action of 32 symbols/instruments that are available on the indicator's panel. A buying/selling force level over 60% gives a quite solid level for buy/sell the specific symbol (using the default settings). Price Action Indicator MT5 has 3 calculation modes available for standard, fast or slow proximity to price action and also offers an adjustable number of price action candles for a sharper or smoother adaptation to real time movement.

Price Action Indicator MT5 gives you the option to configure the 32 symbol buttons to your personal preference, by adding the pairs you want to keep any eye on and trade the most. This way you will never miss an opportunity, because you can have a whole view of the current market sentiment on your chart with just one look. In addition you can have terminal, push or email notifications sent to you, when your desired price action buying/selling force level is reached on any one of the 32 symbols you monitor, on the current timeframe.


Features

  • An innovative solution for any beginner or expert trader 
  • Calculation of the buying/selling force level of any symbol/instrument based on pure price action data
  • 3 calculation modes available for standard, fast or slow proximity to price action
  • Adjustable number of price action candles for a sharper or smoother adaptation to real time movement
  • Accurate insight for all symbols, including all currencies, commodities, indexes, stocks and cryptos
  • Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, timeframe, account type or broker
  • Real breakthrough product that gives a percentage balance of the buying/selling force level view of any symbol
  • 32 customizable symbols on panel, that allow you to monitor your favorite instruments on the same chart
  • Terminal, push and email notifications available when your desired buying/selling force level is reached


Price Action Indicator MT5 also comes in the form of a Trade Panel, in order to help you with your trade and risk management and your manual trading in general.


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


31416 2023.12.21 00:04 
 

Very useful indicator. As of now, my favourite for manual scalping. Thanks a lot.

Reply to review