Candlestick Pattern Detector

This indicator can identify more than 60 candlestick patterns on the chart, including their bullish and bearish variants. Just choose the pattern you want in the settings.


Available Patterns

2 Crows
    		Gravestone Doji
      		On Neck
        3 Black Crows
          		Hammer
            		Piercing
              3 Inside
                		Hanging Man
                  		Rick Shawman
                    3 Line Strike
                      		Harami
                        		Rising and Falling Three Method
                          3 Outside
                            		Harami Cross
                              		Separating Lines
                                3 Stars in South
                                  		High Wave
                                    		Shooting Star
                                      3 White Soldiers
                                        		Hikkake
                                          		Short Line
                                            Abandoned Baby
                                              		Hikkake Modified
                                                		Spinning Top
                                                  Advance Block
                                                    		Homing Pigeon
                                                      		Stalled Pattern
                                                        Belt Hold
                                                          		Identical 3 Crows
                                                            		Stick Sandwich
                                                              Breakaway
                                                                		In Neck
                                                                  		Takuri
                                                                    Closzing Marubozu
                                                                      		Inverted Hammer
                                                                        		Tasuki Gap
                                                                          Concealing Baby Swallow
                                                                            		Kicking
                                                                              		Thrusting
                                                                                Counter Attack
                                                                                  		Kicking by Length
                                                                                    		Tri Star
                                                                                      Dark Cloud Cover
                                                                                        		Ladder Bottom
                                                                                          		Unique 3 River
                                                                                            Doji
                                                                                              		Long Legged Doji
                                                                                                		Upside Gap 2 Crows
                                                                                                  Doji Star
                                                                                                    		Long Line
                                                                                                      		Upside/Downside Gap Three Methods
                                                                                                        Dragonfly Doji
                                                                                                          		Marubozu

                                                                                                            Engulfing
                                                                                                              		Matching Low

                                                                                                                Evening Doji Star
                                                                                                                  		Mat Hold

                                                                                                                    Evining Star
                                                                                                                      		Morning Doji Star

                                                                                                                        Gap Side by Side White Lines
                                                                                                                          		Morning Star


                                                                                                                            Settings


                                                                                                                            Pattern

                                                                                                                            Selected the candlestick pattern that will be detected.

                                                                                                                            Paint Patterns

                                                                                                                            When the value is true, all candlesticks that make up the detected pattern will be painted in a different color.

                                                                                                                            Candle Penetration Factor

                                                                                                                            Penetration factor of one candle over another. Some standards, such as Dark Cloud Cover, use this parameter for more accurate detection. Use -1 for the system to adopt the default values.

                                                                                                                            Settings for Long Body, Very Long Body, Short Body, Doji Body, Long Shadow, Very Long Shadow, Short Shadow, Very Short Shadow, Near Distances of Candles Parts, Far Distances of Candles Parts e Equal Distances of Candles Parts

                                                                                                                            Used to determine the size patterns of the parts that make up a candle during the detection process.

                                                                                                                            Range Type defines part of the candle will be used for the calculator (eg Real Body).

                                                                                                                            Average Candles define how many candles before the current one will be used to determine the average value of the setup.

                                                                                                                            Factor sets the average value multiplier factor to determine the default detection value.


                                                                                                                            Long Body - Range Type: Real Body, Average Candles: 10 and Factor: 1.0

                                                                                                                            Real body is long when it's longer than the average of the 10 previous candles' real body.

                                                                                                                            Very Long BodyRange Type: Real Body, Average Candles: 10 and Factor: 3.0

                                                                                                                            Real body is very long when it's longer than 3 times the average of the 10 previous candles' real body.

                                                                                                                            Short Body Range Type: Real Body, Average Candles: 10 and Factor: 1.0
                                                                                                                            Real body is short when it's shorter than the average of the 10 previous candles' real bodies.
                                                                                                                            Doji Body - Range Type: High - Low, Average Candles: 10 and Factor: 0.1
                                                                                                                            Real body is like doji's body when it's shorter than 10% the average of the 10 previous candles' high-low range.
                                                                                                                            Long Shadow -  Range Type: Real Body, Average Candles: 0 and Factor: 1.0
                                                                                                                            Shadow is long when it's longer than the real body.

                                                                                                                            Very Long ShadowRange Type: Real Body, Average Candles: 0 and Factor: 2.0

                                                                                                                            Shadow is very long when it's longer than 2 times the real body.

                                                                                                                            Short ShadowRange Type: Shadows, Average Candles: 10 and Factor: 1.0
                                                                                                                            Shadow is short when it's shorter than half the average of the 10 previous candles' sum of shadows.
                                                                                                                            Very Short ShadowRange Type: High - Low, Average Candles: 10 and Factor: 0.1
                                                                                                                            Shadow is very short when it's shorter than 10% the average of the 10 previous candles' high-low range.
                                                                                                                            NearRange Type: High - Low, Average Candles: 5 and Factor: 0.1
                                                                                                                            When measuring distance between parts of candles or width of gaps "near" means "<= 20% of the average of the 5 previous candles' high-low range".
                                                                                                                            Far Range Type: High - Low, Average Candles: 5 and Factor: 0.6
                                                                                                                            When measuring distance between parts of candles or width of gaps "far" means ">= 60% of the average of the 5 previous candles' high-low range".
                                                                                                                            Equal Range Type: High - Low, Average Candles: 5 and Factor: 0.05
                                                                                                                            When measuring distance between parts of candles or width of gaps "equal" means "<= 5% of the average of the 5 previous candles' high-low range".
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                                                                                                                            Oleg Rodin
                                                                                                                            5 (6)
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                                                                                                                            M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
                                                                                                                            Atomic Analyst MT5
                                                                                                                            Issam Kassas
                                                                                                                            4.43 (53)
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                                                                                                                            This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
                                                                                                                            Gann Made Easy MT5
                                                                                                                            Oleg Rodin
                                                                                                                            5 (9)
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                                                                                                                            Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
                                                                                                                            SR Liquidity MT5
                                                                                                                            Oleg Rodin
                                                                                                                            5 (2)
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                                                                                                                            SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
                                                                                                                            Trend Catcher ind mt5
                                                                                                                            Ramil Minniakhmetov
                                                                                                                            5 (18)
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                                                                                                                            TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
                                                                                                                            Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
                                                                                                                            Muhammad Jawad Shabir
                                                                                                                            5 (3)
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                                                                                                                            Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
                                                                                                                            Power Candles MT5
                                                                                                                            Daniel Stein
                                                                                                                            5 (9)
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                                                                                                                            Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
                                                                                                                            M1 Quantum MT5
                                                                                                                            Hamed Dehgani
                                                                                                                            4.27 (11)
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                                                                                                                            Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
                                                                                                                            Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
                                                                                                                            Issam Kassas
                                                                                                                            4.26 (19)
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                                                                                                                            This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
                                                                                                                            Axiom Matrix
                                                                                                                            Issam Kassas
                                                                                                                            5 (5)
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                                                                                                                            LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
                                                                                                                            FX Trend MT5 NG
                                                                                                                            Daniel Stein
                                                                                                                            5 (6)
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                                                                                                                            FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
                                                                                                                            Btmm state engine pro
                                                                                                                            Garry James Goodchild
                                                                                                                            5 (4)
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                                                                                                                            BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
                                                                                                                            Reversion King Indicator
                                                                                                                            Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
                                                                                                                            5 (6)
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                                                                                                                            A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
                                                                                                                            The Oracle Pro
                                                                                                                            Ottaviano De Cicco
                                                                                                                            5 (1)
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                                                                                                                            The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
                                                                                                                            FX Power MT5 NG
                                                                                                                            Daniel Stein
                                                                                                                            5 (33)
                                                                                                                            Indicators
                                                                                                                            FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
                                                                                                                            Currency Strength Wizard MT5
                                                                                                                            Oleg Rodin
                                                                                                                            5 (1)
                                                                                                                            Indicators
                                                                                                                            Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
                                                                                                                            Atbot
                                                                                                                            Zaha Feiz
                                                                                                                            4.69 (55)
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                                                                                                                            ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
                                                                                                                            Quantum TrendPulse
                                                                                                                            Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                                                                                                                            5 (25)
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                                                                                                                            Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
                                                                                                                            Crystal Quantum Pro
                                                                                                                            Muhammad Jawad Shabir
                                                                                                                            5 (2)
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                                                                                                                            CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
                                                                                                                            Bill Williams Advanced
                                                                                                                            Siarhei Vashchylka
                                                                                                                            5 (11)
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                                                                                                                            Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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