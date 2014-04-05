PinBar Pattern MT5 r
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
Crypto_Forex Indicator PINBAR Pattern for MT5, No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects PinBars on chart:
- Bullish PinBar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish PinBar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC & Mobile alerts.
- Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.