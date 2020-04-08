Colour Inside Bars MT5

This indicator will help traders quickly identify inside bars, which are often used in price action trading strategies as potential consolidation or continuation patterns.
An inside bar formation is a counter trend candle on both sides as it didn't break the previous candle high or low.

Key feature:
  • Identify inside bars in real-time.
  • Colours inside bars while keeping normal bars.
  • Configurable history bars.
  • Optional pop-up alerts and phone notifications with symbol name and time of detection.
  • Works on all time frames and symbols.
  • Efficient code with no lag.
