Scalper Urban

Introductory offer. The EA has been built around the London Stock Exchange open and the currency pair GBP/JPY. Entries based on the one hour time frame. It is based on taking entries during the first hour of the London Stock Exchange open due to the volume in this period. The EA will take a maximum of one trade per day; it will not take multiple trades. The EA also has the option to use the MACD for exit management instead of a fixed take profit. The use of the MACD for exit management is to