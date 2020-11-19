Pipsindicator pro

hi traders

I am a Forex and binary expert trader from 2012 . I have many robust & highly profitable trading strategies. I've created these trading system with a long time effort and experience of vast knowledge. All my trading indicator will give 95 to 99% accurate performance. If you follow the signal it will give almost 100% success. They are extremely powerful, accurate & easy to trade. New Trader friendly no past experience needed.

clear and friendly interface 

Alert notification

100% non repaint

life time support

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5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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