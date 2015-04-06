Ronz Scalper Eurusd

The EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot for Metatrader 4 is a simple to use expert advisor that can be used by both beginners and seasoned traders.

This scalping bot was designed to trade the EUR/USD pair and made an amazing +115.19% gain during the test phase.

As always, please use this EA on a demo account first until you fully understand how it works and how it performs over an extended period of time.

Trade Information

The EUR/USD scalping EA focuses on the short-term charts and works with pending orders set above or below interesting support & resistance break-out levels.

Performance Report

Find below the EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot performance chart (click on the picture for full size view).

The track record is fully verified.

  • Absolute gain: +115.19%
  • Monthly performance: +52.13%
  • Drawdown: 14.77%

Recommendations & Specifications

  • Trading instruments: EUR/USD (and other pairs)
  • Time frames: M1 – M5
  • Minimum account balance: $100
  • Demo account: Yes
  • Real account: Yes
  • Trading platform: Metatrader 4


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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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Tran Quoc Trung
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Best Scalper EA is a very short scalper EA that analyzes the market by using some of the most powerful indicators, it uses the main trend to enter the market. This EA uses the D1 timeframe for identifying the trend and uses a short timeframe to enter the market. It is a scalper with a very short take and a stop. It’s a new unique and experimental EA that actually worked and has proven results! 93% Winning percentage with proper money management. It uses an adaptive trade trailing algorithm. This
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This EA buys when at new low in a down trend occurs with oversold rsi. inputs for trending range and quality including look back how many bars involved. sells at new high and same as buy.  Past candle count , look back period for trend conditions. past pips , pip look back range minimum range. trend quality 1-10 , 1 being loose trend / 10 quality trend. stop are placed in pips targets are a percent of stops. 100 being a 1:1 risk reward ratio . 200 1:2 ect lots set at 0.01 , variable. rsi period
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