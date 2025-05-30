SmartChoise MT4 EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe

Because many asked me for a MT4 version price is reduced for the next 24 hours

User Manual: Available via the link in my profile page.

For now, it matches the MT5 version — some options were removed in the MT4 version, but all current settings are explained there. A dedicated MT4 manual will be released in the future.

SmartChoise MT4 is designed for long-term, controlled growth, powered by a neural network engine that adapts to changing market conditions.

It aims to provide intelligent entries, controlled exposure, and steady recovery from drawdowns — all without using martingale.

This EA is built for users who value consistency, transparency, and the flexibility to match risk with comfort.

Core Technology

Neural Network–Driven Decisions: Continuously analyzes live data to adjust trading behavior.

No Martingale: Focus on sustainable growth without compounding risk.

Dynamic Lot Sizing: Based on equity, volatility, trend strength, and market conditions.

Key Features

Multiple Risk Levels: Low, Medium, High, Extreme

Trading Styles: Conservative (fewer trades), Aggressive (more trades)

Trend Strategy Only: Enhanced and optimized for reliability

Advanced Recovery System: Manages drawdown intelligently

Virtual Take Profit, Stop Loss & Trailing Stop (hidden from broker)

Support/Resistance & Candlestick Detection (optional)

News Filter: Pause trading around major events

Built-in Panel Buttons for manual entries and recovery

Important Notes

Small accounts may not be ideal for recovery-based strategies due to limited drawdown capacity.

Use Hard Stop % and SL for safer trading on smaller balances.

Disabling the recovery system or using fixed lot size transforms the EA into a basic TP/SL bot.

Setting a Take Profit or Trailing Stop disables the EA’s internal profit logic.

Trades will only close when the set TP or trailing level is hit.

Backtesting cannot reflect live results due to the adaptive nature of the neural network.

Always forward-test first.

Recommended Usage

Small Accounts Use Low or Medium Risk Focus on capital preservation and steady growth

Larger Accounts / Experienced Users May explore High or Extreme Risk Suitable for higher return strategies with wider drawdown tolerance



Basic Configuration

Risk Level: Low (1), Medium (2), High (3), Extreme (4)

Trading Style: Conservative (C) (fewer trades, lower risk) or Aggressive (A) (more trades, higher risk)

Hard Stop %: Daily loss limit (e.g., 20 = max 20% equity drawdown)

Max Spread: Controls entry during volatile periods

Virtual (Hidden) Trailing Stop Loss: SL levels are only managed internally by the EA.

This gives better protection and avoids unwanted interference.

News Filter Suspends entries before/after high-impact news (Low, Medium, High) Customize buffer time to suspend entries before/after news events Note: You must enable WebRequest for news filtering



Trade Comments

Each trade includes a comment to identify the strategy used:

NN = Neural Network

TR = Trend

R = Recovery

M = Manual Entry (using panel buttons)

MR = Manual Recovery (added by panel buttons)

Example:

SmartChoise_4A_NN means a trade was opened at:

Extreme risk (4) — where 1 = Low, 2 = Medium, 3 = High, 4 = Extreme

Aggressive (A) — where C = Conservative, A = Aggressive

Neural Network (NN) strategy — where NN = Neural Network, TR = Trend

Before You Trade Live

Always test the EA on a demo account first.

This helps you understand how it behaves under your chosen settings / broker and ensures your risk is in line with expectations.

To diversify risk, you can run multiple charts with different Magic Numbers.

Important Changes

To make it safer and easier to use, I removed most of the options that increase lot size, as some users were taking too much risk without fully understanding the impact.

Some strategies were also too risky, so I improved the neural network and kept only an enhanced version of the Trend Strategy, which has shown more stable and reliable performance.

Reminder:

Most of the available settings are similar to the MT5 version, so please make sure to read the manual carefully before using it on a live account.

Note:

The only main difference is that if you set a Take Profit or Trailing Stop, the EA’s internal profit logic will be disabled. This means trades will only close when the Take Profit or Trailing Stop level is reached.



