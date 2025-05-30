SmartChoise MT4

5

SmartChoise MT4 EANeural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe

Because many asked me for a MT4 version price is reduced for the next 24 hours

  • User Manual: Available via the link in my profile page.
    For now, it matches the MT5 version — some options were removed in the MT4 version, but all current settings are explained there. A dedicated MT4 manual will be released in the future.

  • SmartChoise MT4 is designed for long-term, controlled growth, powered by a neural network engine that adapts to changing market conditions.
    It aims to provide intelligent entries, controlled exposure, and steady recovery from drawdowns — all without using martingale.

  • This EA is built for users who value consistency, transparency, and the flexibility to match risk with comfort.

Core Technology

  • Neural Network–Driven Decisions: Continuously analyzes live data to adjust trading behavior.

  • No Martingale: Focus on sustainable growth without compounding risk.

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Based on equity, volatility, trend strength, and market conditions.

Key Features

  • Multiple Risk Levels: Low, Medium, High, Extreme

  • Trading Styles: Conservative (fewer trades), Aggressive (more trades)

  • Trend Strategy Only: Enhanced and optimized for reliability

  • Advanced Recovery System: Manages drawdown intelligently

  • Virtual Take Profit, Stop Loss & Trailing Stop (hidden from broker)

  • Support/Resistance & Candlestick Detection (optional)

  • News Filter: Pause trading around major events

  • Built-in Panel Buttons for manual entries and recovery

Important Notes

  • Small accounts may not be ideal for recovery-based strategies due to limited drawdown capacity.

  • Use Hard Stop % and SL for safer trading on smaller balances.

  • Disabling the recovery system or using fixed lot size transforms the EA into a basic TP/SL bot.

  • Setting a Take Profit or Trailing Stop disables the EA’s internal profit logic.
    Trades will only close when the set TP or trailing level is hit.

  • Backtesting cannot reflect live results due to the adaptive nature of the neural network.
    Always forward-test first.

Recommended Usage

  • Small Accounts

    • Use Low or Medium Risk

    • Focus on capital preservation and steady growth

  • Larger Accounts / Experienced Users

    • May explore High or Extreme Risk

    • Suitable for higher return strategies with wider drawdown tolerance

Basic Configuration

  • Risk Level: Low (1), Medium (2), High (3), Extreme (4)

  • Trading Style: Conservative (C) (fewer trades, lower risk) or Aggressive (A) (more trades, higher risk)

  • Hard Stop %: Daily loss limit (e.g., 20 = max 20% equity drawdown)

  • Max Spread: Controls entry during volatile periods

  • Virtual (Hidden) Trailing Stop Loss: SL levels are only managed internally by the EA.
    This gives better protection and avoids unwanted interference.

  • News Filter

    • Suspends entries before/after high-impact news (Low, Medium, High)

    • Customize buffer time to suspend entries before/after news events

    • Note: You must enable WebRequest for news filtering

Trade Comments

Each trade includes a comment to identify the strategy used:

  • NN = Neural Network

  • TR = Trend

  • R = Recovery

  • M = Manual Entry (using panel buttons)

  • MR = Manual Recovery (added by panel buttons)

Example:
SmartChoise_4A_NN means a trade was opened at:

  • Extreme risk (4) — where 1 = Low, 2 = Medium, 3 = High, 4 = Extreme

  • Aggressive (A) — where C = Conservative, A = Aggressive

  • Neural Network (NN) strategy — where NN = Neural Network, TR = Trend

Before You Trade Live

  • Always test the EA on a demo account first.
    This helps you understand how it behaves under your chosen settings / broker and ensures your risk is in line with expectations.

  • To diversify risk, you can run multiple charts with different Magic Numbers.

Important Changes

  • To make it safer and easier to use, I removed most of the options that increase lot size, as some users were taking too much risk without fully understanding the impact.

  • Some strategies were also too risky, so I improved the neural network and kept only an enhanced version of the Trend Strategy, which has shown more stable and reliable performance.

Reminder:
Most of the available settings are similar to the MT5 version, so please make sure to read the manual carefully before using it on a live account.

Note:
The only main difference is that if you set a Take Profit or Trailing Stop, the EA’s internal profit logic will be disabled. This means trades will only close when the Take Profit or Trailing Stop level is reached.


Reviews 1
Lester David Saldana Reyes
412
Lester David Saldana Reyes 2025.10.20 13:04 
 

This EA is pure gold!

