Breakout Lookback Bars

Breakout Lookback Bars EA

1. OVERVIEW

Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management.


2. Trading Strategy

  • The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars).
  • A Buy trade is placed when the price breaks above the resistance level. A Sell trade is placed when the price breaks below the support level.
  • Additional trades are opened based on the FloatingPips condition.
  • The EA continues placing trades until the MaxTrades limit is reached.


3. Best Timeframes for Breakout EA

  • H1 (1 Hour):Best for intraday breakout trading
  •  H4 (4 Hours):Ideal for swing trading
  •  M30 (30 Minutes):Good for more frequent trades while maintaining some structure
  • Timeframes to Avoid:M1& M5 and D1
  • Use on highly liquid currency pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY.


4. Risk Management

  • Appropriate Lot Sizing: Ensures account balance sustainability.
  • MaxTrades Restriction: Prevents overexposure by capping open positions.
  • False Breakout Prevention: Utilizing higher timeframes (H1 or H4) helps filter out noise and improve trade accuracy.


Recommended products
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
Experts
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Experts
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Feat
The HedgeFund Manager
Augustine Kamatu
3.5 (2)
Experts
The HedgeFund Manager This is a professional version of the free version; The HedgeFund Experiment  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85240 It is a multi-currency EA that needs only to be loaded in one chart. It will access all Forex pairs or CFD provided by your broker and will only trade those with a spread less than or equal to MaxSpread specified in the settings. It uses standard Metatrader4 indicators to generate signals but with a customized trend filter to pick which pairs to include
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics. M
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Night Express
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
FREE
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
Experts
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Velocity Algo MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
5 (1)
Experts
Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15 Velocity Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USDCAD currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated Dynamic Grid Martingale strategy that automatically adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust, automated solution to capitalize on market volatility. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Velocity Algo MT5 :  Click Here Key Features Dynamic Grid Mar
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
Flying Gold
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
Experts
Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
Indicators Trader MT4
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
TukuYo
Samsul Anwar
Experts
TukuYo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. TukuYo Scalper   is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor. TukuYo Scalper   is a robot trader not for GOLD/XAU. The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on eurusd   m15, m30,h1. For best results'    Magic_Number -   unique identifier for EA's orders . Order Comment - comment for EA's orders StopLoss   - stop loss in pips TrailingStop - distance from the price whe
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Multi Robot MartinSmart MT4
Ilia Chemerkin
Experts
MartinSmart — Intelligent Martingale with Visual Control and Risk Management MartinSmart is a modern, multi-currency expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed by a trader for traders. It combines the time-tested martingale strategy with smart capital management, a visual control panel, and flexible risk settings. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, MartinSmart offers a reliable, customizable solution for automated trading with manual control options. What’s New i
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
UprZone 18 Forbidden
Shi Chao Ma
Experts
**DualStrategyEA for MetaTrader 4 - Intelligent Dual-Engine Trading System**   **Core Concept**   DualStrategyEA is an innovative dual-strategy trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It combines a **Range Breakout Strategy** to capture trend-initiation momentum with a **Dynamic Grid Strategy** to secure profits in ranging markets. These complementary strategies form an all-weather trading engine.   The system uses **Quantum Neural Network algorithms** to optimize strategy weights in rea
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate tradi
Easy HFT prop firm EA
Florent Moreau
3.4 (5)
Experts
Unlock the Gateway to Prop Trading Success with 'Easy HFT EA' – Your High-Octane EA Companion! Designed with precision for the ambitious trader, this Expert Advisor stands out in the bustling market of high-frequency trading tools. Crafted for those aiming to conquer the stringent challenges of proprietary trading firms, 'Easy HFT EA' is your secret weapon to breeze through evaluation phases in record time. This EA is engineered for efficiency and speed, ensuring you stand out amongst the compe
Currency crosses
Fuguang Liu
Experts
Currency balance hedging arbitrage is a common currency arbitrage method in the original quantitative trading, but conventional hedging arbitrage is not easy to achieve due to spreads, slippage, swaps, handling fees and other reasons. In order to achieve profits, we have made optimizations in this strategy, breaking the concept of balanced arbitrage, using factors such as the judgment of entry opportunities, the staggered entry time, and increasing or decreasing the position of currency pairs, e
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (92)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL BLOG-1 Welcome to Gold Trend Scalping LAUNCH PROMO:  The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases (9/10) Final price: $1999.99 Details about params Gold Trend Scalping is the first EA I designed specifically for gold.  The EA uses a following trend trading strategy based on larger time frames.  It employs a super trend to detect the main trend of the larger time frame and then opens trades on smaller time frames.  The EA always uses a fixed stop loss for each trade, set
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (29)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.59 (32)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
Experts
AI-Driven Technology with OpenAI Martini AI EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, and USDCHF. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and scalable profitability. Martini AI EA integrates a disciplined scalping strategy enhanced by neural networks, machine learning, and AI-powered analytics built on the latest ChatGPT technology. This ensures adaptive decision-making, precision trading, and an exceptional trading experience. Connect with other tr
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.63 (24)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3 (2)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Golden Blitz MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.75 (4)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution   Only  1  copies left at current price! Next price: $799.99 Final price: $1999.99 MT5 version Hello! I am EA Gold Blitz   , the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.   What Makes EA Gold Blitz   Different? - Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): The
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Steadily forward
Yvan Musatov
Experts
In order to understand the work of a bot Steadily forward , first of all, you need to understand what parameters it has. Therefore, I believe that a detailed description of the parameters will be the best description of the bot. Since it will give the user an understanding of what he is dealing with and will allow him to decide, this bot is suitable for his trading style and will allow his broker to work with the help of this bot. Be sure to set Fake Robot On = false Basic parameters, a number
BitcoinRobot
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
5 (4)
Experts
SET FILE Manual Guidebook  Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges before they happen. Dynamic strategy adjustments en
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
More from author
Gold Mastery EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
GOLD MASTERY EA 1. OVERVIEW  The Gold Mastery EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) based on Double Top/Bottom patterns with Neckline confirmation. This EA integrates ATR-based stop loss and takes profit levels, ensuring an optimal risk-reward ratio.  2. Unique Features   Double Top/Bottom Pattern Detection: Uses historical price action to identify strong reversal signals. Neckline Confirmation (Optional): Ensures pattern validity before placin
Engulfing Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Engulfing Pro EA 1. OVERVIEW The Engulfing Pattern EA is an automated trading system that identifies and trades bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns. It includes built-in risk management features and dynamic stop-loss/take-profit calculations based on ATR (Average True Range). 2. Unique Features    Detects bullish and bearish engulfing patterns for trade entry. Confirms engulfing patterns based on candlestick formations. RSI Filter for Trade Confirmation (Optional): Uses Relativ
Smart Pivot Point
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Smart Pivot Point EA 1. OVERVIEW This Expert Advisor combines classical pivot point analysis with advanced risk management and multiple technical filters. It's designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities at key pivot levels while maintaining strict risk control measures. 2.   Unique Features Ø Multiple Pivot Point Methods: Ø Standard (Classic),   Fibonacci,   Camarilla &   Woodie’s Ø Each method offers different trading perspectives and can be selected based on market conditions
Triple MA Crossover EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
TRIPLE MA CROSSOVER EA 1. OVERVIEW The Triple MA Crossover EA is a trend-following trading system that uses three different moving averages (Fast MA, Medium MA, and Slow MA) to identify strong trend movements. The EA enters trades when all three moving averages align in a clear trend direction, ensuring high-probability trades while filtering out false signals.   This EA is optimized to work with major currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD) while incorporating ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit for d
Smart Fibonacci EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
SMART FIBONACCI EA 1. OVERVIEW This Expert Advisor (EA) combines Fibonacci retracement levels with trend and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA is designed for H4 timeframe trading across all major currency pairs, utilizing a systematic approach to risk management and trade execution. 2.   Unique Features Ø   Dynamic Fibonacci Calculation Ø   Automatically calculates Fibonacci levels based on recent price action Ø   Adapts to changing market conditions
Grid for Gold EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
GRID for GOLD EA 1. OVERVIEW The XAUUSD Grid Trading EA is a specialized automated trading system designed specifically for spot gold trading. It implements a grid trading strategy with dynamic spacing and advanced risk management features. The EA opens buy and sell orders at calculated price intervals, capitalizing on gold's natural price oscillations while managing risk through multiple safety mechanisms. 2.   Unique Features Ø Dynamic grid spacing based on gold's volatility Ø Precise USD-bas
Donchian Channel Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Donchian Channel Pro EA 1. OVERVIEW The Donchian Channel EA is a breakout trading system that leverages the Donchian Channel to identify key support and resistance levels based on price highs and lows over a set period. The EA automatically executes trades when price breaks out of these levels, aiming to capture strong trending movements. It includes features such as time filters, ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. 2. Unique Features   Ø Donchian Channel Breakout Strategy – Trades only
Reverse Martingale EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Reverse Martingale EA 1. OVERVIEW The Reverse Martingale EA is a profit-maximizing trading system that increases lot size after winning trades while resetting to the base lot size after a losing trade. This strategy allows traders to maximize gains during winning streaks while ensuring minimal exposure during losses. Unlike the traditional Martingale strategy, which increases lot size after a losing trade (high risk), the Reverse Martingale approach compounds profits safely by reinvesting only
Smart Martingale EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
SMART MARTINGALE EA 1. OVERVIEW The Smart Martingale EA is designed to trade using a trend-following Martingale strategy that adjusts trade sizes dynamically based on market conditions. Unlike traditional Martingale systems that open random trades, this EA filters trades based on Moving Average crossovers to follow market trends. Additionally, it incorporates ATR-based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit for dynamic trade exits and risk control. 2. Trading Strategy Ø The EA follows a trend-following Marti
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
Parabolic SAR Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
PARABOLIC SAR PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW  The Parabolic SAR EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capitalize on trend-following strategies using the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator. It dynamically adjusts Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) levels using the ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to market volatility. Additionally, it incorporates a Moving Average filter to enhance trend accuracy and prevent false signals. This EA is optimized for traders looking for low-risk, high-re
Renko Chart Robot
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
RENKO CHART ROBOT (EA) 1. OVERVIEW  The Renko Chart EA is a trend-following automated trading system that utilizes Renko bricks and Heiken Ashi confirmation to enter and exit trades efficiently. This EA is designed to eliminate market noise, capture strong trends, and provide better trade accuracy by filtering weak price movements. With the ATR-based dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit, it adapts to market volatility, ensuring optimal risk management and high reward potential. 2. Unique Features  
Grid Based Recovery Zone
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Grid Based Recovery Zone (EA)  1. OVERVIEW  The Recovery Zone EA is a smart loss recovery trading system that uses trend-confirmed grid-based entries to recover trades efficiently. Unlike traditional Martingale or grid strategies, this EA ensures that new trades align with the market trend, reducing risk and improving recovery efficiency. It gradually adjusts trade sizes and profit targets to neutralize drawdowns while keeping risk exposure low. The use of ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit ens
Momentum Scalping Robot
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Momentum Scalping Robot EA 1. OVERVIEW Momentum Scalper EA is a high-performance forex trading algorithm. It utilizes a momentum-based scalping strategy with ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels, ensuring effective risk management and maximizing short-term trading opportunities. 2. Trading Strategy Momentum-based Scalping Strategy: Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and RSI indicators. ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit: Automatically adjusts SL and TP based on market volatility. Overt
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review