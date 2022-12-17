Moving Average EA Trader

2.5

Moving Average Trader is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in all currency pairs.

It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction.

Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform:  Moving Averages Crossover and Envelopes indicator. Indicators have period and level values adjusted in an optimal combination to best net profit.

It also contains stop loss and take profit which brings capital security for times when volatility increases.

The Expert was tested of GBPUSD M15 historical data from 1 jan 2020 to december 2022 (2 years backtest on MT4).

Please download it and test it yourself.

You can also use the optimization function in the Metatrader 4 platform to find a better version of the EA. 


Recommendation:

ü  MaxLotSize - maximal allowed trading lot. Change this parameter only if you really understand what you're doing.

ü  TakeProfit - take profit in points.

ü  StopLoss – stop loss in points.

ü  EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

ü  This EA does not need to configure parameters.

ü  Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity GBP/ USD.

ü  I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.

ü  Recommended broker - any. 

Minimal recommended deposit - 1000 $ for cent account and lot 0.1.

Leverage: 1/500

Spread value: 10 - 30 points

 

It can be optimized for automatic trading.



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ccrjared
240
ccrjared 2024.02.07 10:09 
 

This is a terrible EA and just loss after loss after loss would not recommend.

Barry van
48
Barry van 2024.01.19 05:25 
 

Why don't the EA trade? I have it on demo Exness for 24 hours and no trade?

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