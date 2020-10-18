London Hourly Breakout MT4

Introductory offer. 

The EA has been built around the London Stock Exchange open and the currency pair GBP/JPY. Entries based on the one hour time frame. It is based on taking entries during the first hour of the London Stock Exchange open due to the volume in this period. 

The EA will take a maximum of one trade per day; it will not take multiple trades. The EA also has the option to use the MACD for exit management instead of a fixed take profit. The use of the MACD for exit management is to maximise trade exits at potential reversal points and so to help take the optimal profit without risk of retracing back to entry or stop loss. 

Parameters:

  • ADX_Period - The period of the ADX.
  • Trend_Strength - For example "25" will set the trend strength to be minimum of 25 and so entires will only be valid if the current trend strength is above 25. 
  • Diff_DIs - Buffer between DI+ and DI-. For example buy entries only valid if DI+ is above DI- and the difference between DI+ and DI- is greater than the buffer value. 
  • Adj_B - Buffer to be placed at the high of the previous hour candle. For example 1 pip = 0.01 and so entries for buys only valid if market price exceeds previous high plus the buffer. 
  • Adj_S - Buffer to be placed at the low of the previous hour candle. For example 1 pip = 0.01 and so entries for sells only valid if market price exceeds previous low minus the buffer. 
  • Fixed_Lots - Set fixed lot size. Set as true for on.
  • Lot_Size - The fixed volume size.
  • Risk_Percentage_on - Risk a percentage of your balance. Volume calculated based on stop loss. 
  • Risk_Percentage - The percentage of your account you want to risk per trade. 
  • MACD_Exit - True will turn MACD on, which will control the exit of trades based on cross overs. Exit a buy trade when the MACD is above zero line and the main line crosses below signal line. Exit a sell trade when the MACD is below zero line and main line crossed above the signal line.
  • Fast - The period for the fast exponential moving average. 
  • Slow - The period for the slow exponential moving average. 
  • Period - Signal period of the MACD.
  • Time_Frame - This is the timeframe that the MACD is calculated from. 
  • TP_on - This allows for a take profit to be set with MACD exit on. Otherwise, no take profit and the MACD will exit the trade when requirements are met. Select the take profit via TP variable. 
  • TP - The percentage in relation to the stop loss to take profit. For example, ten pip stop loss and setting this variable as "100" will give a take profit of ten pips. This variable is automatically activated if MACD exit is off.
  • Breakeven_on - Set as true to turn breakeven on.
  • Breakeven - Set the percentage level in relation to stop loss for breakeven to activate. For example, ten pip stop loss and setting breakeven as "100" will mean the trade will move to breakeven when ten pips in profit.
  • Breakeven_Offset - This will place the trade x pips above/below entry price level. 
  • Partial_TP_on - Turn partial take profit on. 
  • Partial_TP - The percentage in relationship to the stop loss to partially close trade. For example, stop loss of ten pips and Partial_TP is set as "100", then a partial close of the trade will occur when ten pips in profit.
  • Partial_Close - The percentage of volume to close when partial-TP is met. For example “50” will close 50% by your positions at partial TP.
  • Trailing_Stop_on - True will allow trailing stop loss to be active.
  • Trailing_Stop - The number of pips in profit to start trailing the open trade.
  • Trailing_Step - Step sire to move the strop loss. For example "1", every extra pip in profit the trailing stop will move 1 pip in the direction of the trade.
  • Start_Time - Set the time interval for the first hour of London open based on your serve time. For example for serves with their time based on GMT time, London open is at 08:00.
  • End_time - Set 1 hour after start time.
  • Trade_Alert - Trade alerts top pop on MetaTrader terminal and also notifications to mobile devices if they are connected to your MetaTrader.
  • No_trade - Maximum stop loss, if exceeds no trade will be taken.
  • Max_SL - Max stop loss for a trade to be valid. 
  • Wick - Require top/bottom wick dependent on trade direction.
  • Top_Wick - Size of top wick in pips. E.g “10” means that there must be a 10 pip top wick for a sell trade to be valid. 
  • Bottom_Wick- Size of bottom wick in pips. E.g “10” means that there must be a 10 pip bottom wick for a buy trade to be valid. 


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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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London Hourly Breakout
Edward Joe Sims
Experts
Introductory offer.  The EA has been built around the London Stock Exchange open and the currency pair GBP/JPY. It is based on taking entries during the first hour of the London Stock Exchange open due to the volume in this period.   The EA will take a maximum of one trade per day; it will not take multiple trades. The EA also has the option to use the MACD for exit management instead of a fixed take profit. The use of the MACD for exit management is to maximise trade exits at potential reversal
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Simmo17 2020.11.01 20:38 
 

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