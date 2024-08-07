Fibox4 Range

  • Utilities
  • Denny Muhammad Zein
    Denny Muhammad Zein

    Denny Muhammad Zein

    5 (4)
    Programming has been my hobby since 1993 using many programming languages. I'm interested in the MQL4 language since I know the forex trading 11 years ago. Until now I have a lot of making EA and Custom Indicators as tools of my trade. One of them is fibox4, this indicator is useful for getting
    2 products 8 comments
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 7 August 2024

This indicator provides essential information in a simple table about market range and identify whether the market has touched important pivot levels and breakout previous high/low.

This version is still in the testing phase and is being offered for free and can only be used for a period of 3 months. We value your feedback to help us improve this application.


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Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Fibox4
Denny Muhammad Zein
5 (2)
Indicators
Fibox4 indicator displays Fibonacci Retracement, Pivot Point, and many other useful information for analysis. The interface is improved by providing clickable button on chart to switch on/off H4, daily, weekly, monthly swing retracement level. In addition, fibox4 displays Current Daily Range and Weekly Range. This version can be used for all pairs..
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