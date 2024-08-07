Fibox4 Range
- Utilities
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Denny Muhammad ZeinProgramming has been my hobby since 1993 using many programming languages. I'm interested in the MQL4 language since I know the forex trading 11 years ago. Until now I have a lot of making EA and Custom Indicators as tools of my trade. One of them is fibox4, this indicator is useful for getting
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 7 August 2024
This indicator provides essential information in a simple table about market range and identify whether the market has touched important pivot levels and breakout previous high/low.
This version is still in the testing phase and is being offered for free and can only be used for a period of 3 months. We value your feedback to help us improve this application.