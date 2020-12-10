Search for an entry with low risk for trading by Lisek Waves Indicator.

Using Lisek Waves Indicator can improve your trading performance. In it’s simplest form, this trading tool make it easy to search for an entry with low risk and to manage your trade and risk.

Lisek Wave analysis is based on the notion that markets follow specific patterns called waves which are the result of a natural rhythm of crowd psychology that exists in all markets. You can avoid the loss from taking trades that are false breakouts, get better trade location on trade entries and have less initial risk exposure, get out of trades earlier, when you see the Market Makers change direction or stay in winning trades longer, when you see that the Market Makers are staying with the move.

But do not forget that technical analysis is the study of PAST market data only, to forecast the direction of future price movements.

1) Think and analyse in Waves.

2) Trade pullbacks (Range trading).

3) Trade breakouts.

4) Trade reversals.

​5) Take profits or set stop-loss based on Waves.

6) Set next piramiding order or headging pending order based on Waves.

LOOK FOR LOW RISK ENTRIES !!!



