Auto BE break even EA

5

AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4

The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4.
It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance.
This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention.

Main Features

  • Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reaches the specified activation level.

  • Automatic SL / TP Placement – Assigns stop-loss and take-profit levels automatically when trades open, according to your predefined inputs.

  • Custom Activation Point – Define the percentage of the total take-profit distance at which breakeven should activate.

  • Offset Option – Add a pip-based offset beyond the entry price for flexibility in spread and cost coverage.

  • Minimal Interface – Lightweight design with clear parameters for straightforward use.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
Use Automatic SL / TP Enable or disable automatic placement of stop-loss and take-profit levels.
Use Breakeven Enable or disable automatic breakeven adjustment.
BE % of Take-Profit Percentage of the TP distance at which the stop-loss will be moved to breakeven.
BE Offset (pips) Additional pips beyond breakeven for stop-loss placement.

How to Use

  1. Open the chart for the instrument you want to manage.

  2. Attach the AUTO BE Utility to that chart.

  3. Adjust input settings to match your preferred risk-management style.

  4. The utility will automatically monitor and adjust stop-loss levels for trades on the attached symbol.

Usage Notes

  • Works with both manual and Expert-Advisor-initiated trades.

  • Compatible with all trading instruments and timeframes.

  • Always test on a demo account before live use to confirm correct behavior with your broker’s settings.

  • Support is provided via the MQL5 private-message system.


Support

For assistance or customization inquiries, please contact the author via the MQL5 comments section or the private messaging system.





Reviews 3
Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev
781
Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev 2025.07.18 14:32 
 

хороший инструмент

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.12.03 13:18 
 

Great... Thank you...

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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RR Trade Assistant
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
RR Trade Assistant is a utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders visually define trades and manage risk efficiently. This tool combines a graphical risk-reward interface with manual trade execution, allowing traders to easily set trade parameters directly on the chart. Users can define Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels, calculate lot size based on risk percentage, and execute trades directly from the control panel. Key Features Visual Risk-Reward Tool Drag rectang
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Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
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Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
RR TradePanel MT5
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
RR TradePanel is a trade execution and management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines visual trade planning with automated risk management, allowing trades to be planned, executed, and managed directly from the chart. The panel includes an interactive Risk/Reward tool, automatic lot size calculation based on account risk, trade management automation, and manual management controls. It is suitable for traders who want consistent position sizing and faster trade execution. Trade Planning
Kalifx Local trade copier
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
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Kalifx Local Trade Copier Kalifx Local Trade Copier is built to replicate trades from one trading account (Master) to another (Slave) in real time. Its main purpose is to copy trading activity—such as opening, modifying, and closing trades—so that multiple accounts can follow the same strategy without manual intervention. This is especially useful for managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or mirroring trades between accounts. The EA operates in two modes: MAS
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R R Trade Assistant
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
R R Trade Assistant   is a utility Expert Advisor for   MetaTrader 4  built  to help traders visually define trades and manage risk efficiently. This tool combines a   graphical risk-reward interface   with   manual trade execution , allowing traders to easily set trade parameters directly on the chart. Users can define  Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels , calculate lot size based on risk percentage, and execute trades directly from the control panel. If you like the EA, feel free to lea
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Virtual sl tp Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
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Virtual SL/TP Manager manages stop loss and take profit levels as virtual chart objects instead of relying on broker-side SL and TP orders. It draws horizontal lines with Labels showing the projected profit or loss at each virtual exit level. This approach is useful for traders who want hidden exits, flexible post-entry trade management, and visual control over stop loss and take profit levels directly on the chart. The EA does not need to place broker stop loss or take profit orders. Instead
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Kalifx P S Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
KALIFX POSITION SIZE Calculator  – Risk & Lot Size Tool KALIFX PS Calculator is a chart-based utility designed to help traders calculate position size and manage risk directly from a simple on-screen panel. It provides a structured way to define trade parameters and view calculated results before placing an order. Key Features On-Chart Control Panel:   Manage all inputs and actions from a compact interface on the chart. Mode Switching:   Toggle between   Risk %   and   Fixed Lot   modes. Order T
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Kalifx trailing stop EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (7)
Utilities
KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility is a tool for automated stop-loss management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. The utility can also place initial stop-loss and take-profit levels and apply breakeven rules once the trade reaches a defined profit distance. Core Functionality 1. Trailing Stop Logic When the market moves in the direction of an o
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Kalifx Equity Guard EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
Kalifx Equity Guard — Account Protection Utility (MT4) Kalifx Equity Guard is a MetaTrader 4 risk-management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive losses and uncontrolled drawdowns. It continuously monitors account equity, floating losses, and daily performance, automatically taking protective action when predefined risk limits are reached. The utility operates independently of trade-entry logic and is fully compatible with both manual trading and automated Expert Advisors.
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Kalifx PS Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
KALIFX POSITION SIZE Calculator  – Risk & Lot Size Tool (MT4) KALIFX PS Calculator is a chart-based utility designed to help traders calculate position size and manage risk directly from a simple on-screen panel. It provides a structured way to define trade parameters and view calculated results before placing an order. Key Features On-Chart Control Panel: Manage all inputs and actions from a compact interface on the chart. Mode Switching: Toggle between Risk % and Fixed Lot modes. Order Type S
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Kalifx Local Trade copier mt4
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Local Trade Copier mt4 Kalifx Local Trade Copier replicates trades from one trading account (Master) to another (Slave) in real time. It copies opening, modifying, and closing of trades, so multiple accounts can follow the same strategy without manual intervention. It is useful for managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or mirroring trades between accounts. How It Works The EA runs in two modes using a single file. MASTER mode monitors trading activity
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Bella EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
Trade Assistant X mt4
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Trade Assistant X is a chart-based trade execution and management EA for MetaTrader 4. It combines one-click trading, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, and essential trade management tools in a single control panel. Features include automatic lot sizing, ATR-based default levels, partial closes, trailing stop, breakeven, hidden (virtual) Stop Loss and Take Profit, OCO order handling, and a kill switch for drawdown protection. Everything is organized into a movable, minimizable panel with dedicated Tr
RR TradePanel MT4
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
RR TradePanel   is a trade execution and management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines visual trade planning with automated risk management, allowing trades to be planned, executed, and managed directly from the chart. The panel includes an interactive Risk/Reward tool, automatic lot size calculation based on account risk, trade management automation, and manual management controls. It is suitable for traders who want consistent position sizing and faster trade execution. Trade Plannin
X Tesla EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Kalifx Trade manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runni
Blaq Slug
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BLAQ SLUG   EXPERT ADVISOR Blaq Slug Scalper  is built to trade breakout movements based on a predefined daily price range and is optimized for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe  with configurable support for other pairs . The system identifies a morning range and creates a dynamic “box”. Once the range formation period ends, the EA places  pending orders above and below the range to capture potential breakout movements. The EA also includes smart trade management features such as configurable risk pro
Trade Assistant X
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Trade Assistant X is a chart-based trade execution and management EA for MetaTrader 5. It combines one-click trading, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, and essential trade management tools in a single control panel. Features include automatic lot sizing, ATR-based default levels, partial closes, trailing stop, breakeven, hidden (virtual) Stop Loss and Take Profit, OCO order handling, and a kill switch for drawdown protection. Everything is organized into a movable, minimizable panel with dedicated Tr
Kalifx Trade Manager X
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager X is a smart order-management EA utility designed for traders who want faster execution from an on-chart panel and safer automated position management using break-even, trailing stop, partial close, auto SL/TP, and equity protection. Core Goals Reduce manual execution errors Standardize risk per trade Lock profits consistently Protect account equity from abnormal drawdowns/floating loss KEY FEATURES A) ON-CHART ORDER PANEL (Optional) A compact trading panel is displayed
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Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev
781
Zhalgaskali Ussengaliyev 2025.07.18 14:32 
 

хороший инструмент

RoelsMajor
27
RoelsMajor 2025.04.24 04:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.12.03 13:18 
 

Great... Thank you...

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