Auto BE break even EA
- Utilities
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Calvin Andile MahlanguI build both free and paid tools for MetaTrader 4 & 5.
🔹My goal is to keep things simple, useful, and realistic.
🔹Free tools are meant to be genuinely helpful — not limited trials.
🔹Paid tools are thoroughly backtested and created with care for practical use in live conditions.
- Version: 1.0
AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4
The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4.
It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance.
This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention.
Main Features
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Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reaches the specified activation level.
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Automatic SL / TP Placement – Assigns stop-loss and take-profit levels automatically when trades open, according to your predefined inputs.
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Custom Activation Point – Define the percentage of the total take-profit distance at which breakeven should activate.
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Offset Option – Add a pip-based offset beyond the entry price for flexibility in spread and cost coverage.
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Minimal Interface – Lightweight design with clear parameters for straightforward use.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Use Automatic SL / TP
|Enable or disable automatic placement of stop-loss and take-profit levels.
|Use Breakeven
|Enable or disable automatic breakeven adjustment.
|BE % of Take-Profit
|Percentage of the TP distance at which the stop-loss will be moved to breakeven.
|BE Offset (pips)
|Additional pips beyond breakeven for stop-loss placement.
How to Use
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Open the chart for the instrument you want to manage.
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Attach the AUTO BE Utility to that chart.
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Adjust input settings to match your preferred risk-management style.
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The utility will automatically monitor and adjust stop-loss levels for trades on the attached symbol.
Usage Notes
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Works with both manual and Expert-Advisor-initiated trades.
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Compatible with all trading instruments and timeframes.
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Always test on a demo account before live use to confirm correct behavior with your broker’s settings.
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Support is provided via the MQL5 private-message system.
Support
For assistance or customization inquiries, please contact the author via the MQL5 comments section or the private messaging system.
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