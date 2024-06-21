Trend Detector Trade The Price

Backtest with good trend detection results from January 2023

EURUSD Time frame: m15, m30, H1

AUDUSD Time frame: m15, m30
NASDAQ Time frame: m15
S&P 500 Time frame: m15, m30
XAUUSD Time frame: m30
BTCUSD Time frame: H4

These are just some of the assets tested (Please note that past results are no guarantee of future results).

Note that this is not a complete strategy, you can use this indicator as an entry trigger after your analysis by setting stop loss and take profit values ​​that you deem most appropriate.


The arrows appear when the condition occurs but do not wait for confirmation of the closing of the candle instead you receive the alert message when the condition is confirmed at the close of the candle.

So you can only look at the arrows for aggressive operations while for conservative operations you can wait for the alert message.

You just need to apply it to the chart and turn on notifications.


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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilities
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
Buttons Assistant
Giacomo Barone
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4 buttons for managing your trades. Close All : will close all open positions on the current chart Delete All : will delete any pending orders on the current chart SL + 1 : will move the stop loss 1 pip closer to the breakeven point on all open trades on the current chart Delete SL : will remove the stop loss for all open positions on the current chart Useful for everyone who opens multiple positions on the same asset, where fast execution is essential.
FREE
Hedging or Arbitrage Receiver
Giacomo Barone
Utilities
For use, it is necessary to have both the Hedging or Arbitrage Transmitter and the Hedging or Arbitrage Receiver , and they must run on the same PC or VPS. Hedging or Arbitrage Transmitter It must be installed on the account where the trades will be opened first (preferably the PROP account). In the INPUT section, choose the monetary SL and TP you want on the Transmitter account (PROP) and the monetary SL and TP you want on the Receiver account (Real Account). PollIntervalMs indicates how many
Hedging or Arbitrage Transmitter
Giacomo Barone
Utilities
For use, it is necessary to have both the Hedging or Arbitrage Transmitter and the Hedging or Arbitrage Receiver, and they must run on the same PC or VPS. Hedging or Arbitrage Transmitter It must be installed on the account where the trades will be opened first (preferably the PROP account). In the INPUT section, choose the monetary SL and TP you want on the Transmitter account (PROP) and the monetary SL and TP you want on the Receiver account (Real Account). PollIntervalMs indicates how many
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