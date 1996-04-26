Big and small waves

This is an excellent technical indicator system, which analyzes the periodic upward or downward trading trends from small, medium and large aspects.





Period1 in the parameter is a small time period, Period2 is a medium time period, and Period3 is a large time period; small_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 1, middle_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 2, and big_symbol is the identifier of signal No. 3 ;alert is the switch of the warning button, Mail is the switch of sending email, and Notification is the switch of sending instant message.





This set of indicators integrates a variety of strategies and gives buying and selling signals in various bands. Signal No. 1 is the smallest band signal, which can be used for ultra-short-term speculative trading; signal No. 2, the mid-band signal, can be used for one-hour signal trading; signal No. 3 is a major trend signal, which can be used to see trends .





When making a transaction: first look at the trend of the No. 3 signal, and then place an order based on the signal provided by No. 2 or No. 1.