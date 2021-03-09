The indicator plots higher timeframe Kijun-sen (of Ichimoku) on lower timeframes.





To change timeframes, in the timeframe field enter the number:





M1 PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute. M5 PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes. M15 PERIOD_M15 15 15 minutes. M30 PERIOD_M30 30 30 minutes. H1 PERIOD_H1 60 1 hour. H4 PERIOD_H4 240 4 hour. D1 PERIOD_D1 1440 Daily. W1 PERIOD_W1 10080 Weekly. MN1 PERIOD_MN1 43200 Monthly.





By default, the Kijun is shifted 3 periods forward but if you wish to have it exactly as in standard Ichimoku set shift to 0. Line width can be changed. To tell apart, I suggest to have the thicker Kijun lines the higher the timeframe Kijun you plot. You can plot Kijuns from every timeframe. This basically creates MTF Ichimoku straight on chart as KIjun is the main component of Ichimoku. When price crosses Kijun sen it is typically a trade signal. Kijun sen acts as dynamic support and resistance.





On my opinion it is one of the best MTF tools.