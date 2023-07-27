Scruffy Countdown

Introduction

Scruffy Countdown is a utility for MT5 that displays a countdown timer based on the chart's current timeframe. As each new bar (candlestick) appears the countdown is reset. 

Features include:

  • Countdown based on current chart timeframe
  • Customisable font and size
  • Warning before and after the hour in minutes with customisable colours (optional)

About Scruffy Coder

We may be scruffy in name and wear a few scruffy clothes but we're dedicated to bring you useful and reliable tools for MT5. Try them and let us know what you think.

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4.87 (31)
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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