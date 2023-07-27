Scruffy Countdown
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.10
Introduction
Scruffy Countdown is a utility for MT5 that displays a countdown timer based on the chart's current timeframe. As each new bar (candlestick) appears the countdown is reset.
Features include:
- Countdown based on current chart timeframe
- Customisable font and size
- Warning before and after the hour in minutes with customisable colours (optional)
About Scruffy Coder
We may be scruffy in name and wear a few scruffy clothes but we're dedicated to bring you useful and reliable tools for MT5. Try them and let us know what you think.