Domingus Scalper Gold

DOMINGUS SCALPER GOLD

Domingus Scalper Gold is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 specifically designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold).

The system combines several entry methodologies focused on identifying high-probability market movements through liquidity analysis, momentum detection, and trend continuation.

The first 5 sales are priced at 350, the next 5 at 700, and the following 5 at 1300. Don't waste time...

Live real account

MAIN FEATURES

• Designed for XAUUSD.
• Compatible with ECN and Standard accounts.
• Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management.
• Automatic economic news filter.
• Maximum spread control.
• Protection against excessive trading activity.
• Configurable risk management.
• Integrated trailing stop system.
• Automatic Break Even.
• Trading schedule control.

SYSTEM LOGIC

The Expert Advisor uses a combination of:

• Liquidity Sweeps.
• Trend Pullbacks.
• Momentum Breaks.

These techniques aim to identify areas where the market shows supply and demand imbalances, structural breakouts, and impulsive price movements.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The robot includes:

• ATR-based Stop Loss.
• Dynamic Take Profit.
• Trailing Stop.
• Automatic Break Even.
• Consecutive loss limitation.
• Spread filter.
• Trading schedule filter.

MAIN PARAMETERS

• FixedLot
• RiskPercent
• UseAutoLot
• MaxSpreadPoints
• ATR_Period
• SL_ATR_Multiplier
• TP_ATR_Multiplier
• UseAutoNewsFilter
• UseBreakEven
• UseClassicTrailingStop

RECOMMENDATIONS

• Recommended instrument: XAUUSD.
• Recommended timeframe: M5.
• It is recommended to use low-latency brokers with tight spreads.
• It is recommended to test the system on a demo account before trading on a live account.

IMPORTANT

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The user is fully responsible for the configuration and management of their trading account.

Once you have purchased the version, please contact me to receive the configuration file.


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I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pai
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