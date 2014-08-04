Support and resistance levels

4.29

The indicator displays the probable (Support and resistance) levels.

The indicator draws horizontal and trend levels of support and resistance.

The indicator settings:

  • Trends - the mode for displaying trend lines or horizontal lines of support and resistance
    • Yes - display trend lines only
    • No - display horizontal lines only
  • UseResource - use the resources built into the indicator.
    • Yes - use the ZigZag indicator from the resources of the product.
    • No - use a custom ZigZag indicator.
  • HistoryBar - the number of bars in history for displaying the levels
  • CountBar - the number of bars starting from the current to search for the support and resistance levels
  • Settings of the ZigZag indicator used in the product:
    • Depth — the minimum number of candlestick, for which Zigzag will not draw the second maximum (or minimum), if the last one is Deviation less (or greater) than the previous one;
    • Deviation — the minimum number of points between the Highs/Lows of two adjacent candlesticks for the Zigzag to form a local top/bottom;
    • Backstep — the minimum number of candlesticks between the local Highs/Lows.

Reviews 23
clausejmbm123
361
clausejmbm123 2021.02.20 15:24 
 

Very good system. I use it to trade BTC. Gives me great results.

paul_van_reyn
58
paul_van_reyn 2019.07.11 12:43 
 

Очень полезны индикатор, даётт полное представлление о зонах накопления и распределения

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2019.06.07 18:12 
 

Very useful tool, and it's free! 非常有用的工具，它是免費的！

Filter:
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
2266
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani 2025.05.15 08:44 
 

not worth it.

[Deleted] 2021.09.14 13:23 
 

Alexandr Bryzgalov
29806
Reply from developer Alexandr Bryzgalov 2021.09.14 13:34
Hi.
Most likely you received a notification about how you downloaded the indicator earlier. Recently I updated the Support and resistace levels indicator, so you received a notification.
clausejmbm123
361
clausejmbm123 2021.02.20 15:24 
 

Very good system. I use it to trade BTC. Gives me great results.

Jens Bruns
2153
Jens Bruns 2021.02.20 13:49 
 

My Rating System: 1 star: very bad 2 stars: bad 3 stars: has potential 4 stars: good 5 stars: very good

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2360
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2020.07.10 23:28 
 

paul_van_reyn
58
paul_van_reyn 2019.07.11 12:43 
 

Очень полезны индикатор, даётт полное представлление о зонах накопления и распределения

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2019.06.07 18:12 
 

Very useful tool, and it's free! 非常有用的工具，它是免費的！

cherryann gibbons
96
cherryann gibbons 2019.05.01 23:27 
 

Mohammad Rajaur Rahman
349
Mohammad Rajaur Rahman 2019.03.16 19:28 
 

Very good indicator.

sonny1
296
sonny1 2018.12.12 17:14 
 

poor quality

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2018.08.26 18:05 
 

Good indicator, Thanks!

Dmitry Karagusov
801
Dmitry Karagusov 2018.06.29 16:58 
 

Если появится алерт на пробитие будет 5 звезд

Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
2009
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2018.06.05 23:01 
 

Zentrader2015
1470
Zentrader2015 2017.09.27 04:21 
 

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.20 00:21 
 

Nice ,thank alexandr

Qingshan Li
659
Qingshan Li 2017.07.18 21:19 
 

thanks for the indicator. it was great. If you consider to MTF, that would be awesome!

[Deleted] 2017.06.26 23:54 
 

Vyacheslav Korolev
4684
Vyacheslav Korolev 2017.05.05 13:58 
 

laith.H
52
laith.H 2017.05.04 13:06 
 

Very useful,Thanks.

rakyan
587
rakyan 2017.04.15 12:24 
 

12
Reply to review